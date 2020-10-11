Jenelle Evans claims David Eason and Nathan Griffith mended fences all because of a gifted Trump flag

Jenelle Evans recently revealed that David Eason and Nathan Griffith are on good terms after years of feuding.

The former Teen Mom 2 star, her husband, and baby daddy have all come together to work things out outside of court. After all of the drama between the three, it is shocking to learn things are smoothed over.

How did David Eason and Nathan Griffith mend fences?

According to a tweet from Jenelle Evans earlier this week, she revealed that Nathan bought David Eason a Trump flag. She said it was “adorable” and that she was glad they were all on the “same page” now.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

It appears that all of the ups and downs and chaos is behind them now. Jenelle and Nathan are co-parenting amicably based on her tweets, which hasn’t happened in a long time. Things have been chaotic between them ever since David Eason entered the picture.

Over the last few years, things have escalated. Nathan’s mom, Doris, has gotten involved as well. Neither Jenelle Evans nor Nathan Griffith have been model citizens, but both appear to care about Kaiser’s well-being.

Teen Mom 2 fans know that the irony of a Trump flag uniting the two men is the perfect piece to the mangled puzzle. Nathan Griffth presenting a peace offering to David Eason in the form of a Trump flag is hysterical.

How long will the reconciliation last?

With Jenelle Evans and David Eason involved, there is no telling how long their relationship with Nathan Griffith will be civil. Over the last several years, the back and forth drama has been intense, with Child Protective Services being involved.

Read More Briana DeJesus calls herself a grandma and a homebody as she outlines her daily routine

Currently, Jenelle is sharing her side of the story regarding what happened to her when her children were removed from her care. Kaiser was taken from school by Nathan’s mother and remained in her care while things were sorted out.

Now, it looks like things are all sorted out for Jenelle Evans. She is on good terms with her mother, Barbara Evans, who has custody of her oldest son, Jace. Nathan is Kaiser’s dad, and he has now mended fences with Jenelle’s husband, David Eason.

Even though her days as a reality star on Teen Mom 2 are over, Jenelle still manages to make headlines for her private life drama. She has had an intense 18 months, and now, things are finally starting to settle down.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.