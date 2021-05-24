Teen Mom 2: Briana DeJesus confirms engagement to Javi Gonzalez

Briana has confirmed that she is engaged to boyfriend Javi Gonzalez. Pic credit: MTV

Congratulations are in order for Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus as she has confirmed that she’s engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Javi Gonzalez after sharing a revealing video on social media, then taking to Twitter to verify the news.

Briana took to her Instagram stories on Monday afternoon to share a TikTok video she posted earlier.

Briana shared her video to TikTok and Instagram

In the first Instagram video, Briana made a montage of pics and videos of herself and Javi set to the song Perfect Duet by Ed Sheeran featuring Beyoncé.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

The couple was seen kissing, goofing off together, Javi tattooing her arm, and kissing, along with the text, “I love you ❤”

In the second Instagram video, the second half of the video plays, and Briana added the words, “I said yes ❤” in the upper right-hand corner.

Briana’s left hand sat on her left leg, intertwined with Javi’s, and she sported an oval-cut diamond sparkler on her left ring finger.

Love Teen Mom as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

The entire TikTok video includes the same footage, minus the words, “I said yes.”

Briana confirmed her engagement on social media and Javi added ‘ENGAGED’ to his Instagram bio

The MTV star also confirmed her engagement on her Twitter account. When a fan asked, “i really need to know RIGHT NOW if @xobrianadej is engaged,” Briana replied, “I ammmmmmm 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭”

She later confirmed the engagement on Instagram, as well, showing an up-close shot of her gorgeous, sparkly ring and captioned it, “Javi asked & I said YES! We are ENGAGED! 💍”

Briana confirmed her engagement on Twitter. Pic credit: @xobrianadej/Twitter

Javi confirmed the engagement, too, when he changed his Instagram bio today, adding, “ENGAGED 💍” to his profile. Briana’s fiance is a tattoo artist with a private studio in St. Cloud, Florida and is also a father to two children of his own.

Javi Gonzalez, not to be confused with Bri’s other ex, Javi Marroquin, gave his fiancee a full sleeve tattoo earlier this month.

Javi made it IG official when he added “ENGAGED” to his Instagram bio. Pic credit: @Javi_tattooz/Instagram

The couple has been dating for eight months, but Javi isn’t comfortable around cameras

Briana and her tattoo artist boyfriend have been dating for eight months, but her fans haven’t seen much of him, as she admitted that he prefers to stay out of the public eye.

Earlier this month, Briana told E! Online, “We’ve been taking it very slow. I try not to keep him around the cameras too much because he’s not very comfortable.”

“He’s still very shy and he doesn’t really understand the whole TV life so I try to keep him separate as much as I can, which is a struggle for me because I feel like I’m living a triple life: mom life, TV life, and then girlfriend life,” the mom of two explained.

Briana did admit, though, that fans will get at least a glimpse at her new man this season, saying that he’ll be making a “little grand entrance” on Teen Mom 2.

Briana said yes. Pic credit: @_brianadejesus/Instagram

The newly engaged couple looked to be getting serious lately

Briana seemed to know things were getting serious earlier this year when she admitted, “I’m navigating and I’m trying and I hope he’s the one. He’s so nice. I’ve never met a man this sincere and genuine and that respects me so much.”

The couple celebrated Briana’s 27th birthday in New York City, where she and the rest of the Teen Mom 2 cast were filming the reunion last week.

Briana and Javi posed for pics in the elevator lobby of their reunion hotel and shared pics and video from their dinner and hotel room, while Briana also wished herself a happy birthday on Instagram last week.

Briana hasn’t had much luck with men, as far as her baby daddies Luis Hernandez and Devoin Austin are concerned, so hoperfully she’s finally found a committed partner in Javi.

Fans of Teen Mom 2 will definitely be waiting for proposal details from the MTV personality and will have to wait to see if any of it was captured for the show.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.