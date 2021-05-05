Briana DeJesus teases her boyfriend’s ‘little grand entrance’ this season on Teen Mom 2

Briana DeJesus said her new boyfriend makes a “little grand entrance” this season on Teen Mom 2. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 veteran Briana DeJesus talked about her new boyfriend, Javi Gonzalez making a “little grand entrance” in the upcoming eleventh season of the show.

During her interview, Briana didn’t identify her new man, but said of their romantic relationship, “It’s fine, it’s going swell … I guess.”

Briana did talk about her boyfriend, Javi, a tattoo artist, earlier this year when she said she tries to shield him from the public eye as much as possible.

Briana’s relationships with her exes/baby daddies Devoin Austin, with whom she shares daughter Nova, and Luis Hernandez, with whom she shares daughter Stella, have been going better than what viewers witnessed last season, according to the mom of two.

She said “as of today, everything is OK” with Devoin and Luis. Devoin has made efforts to spend more time with their daughter, Nova, as well as contribute more financially, like Briana has asked.

As far as her relationship with Luis goes, Briana revealed that he’s actually “coming around” to see their daughter, Stella, which viewers may find as a surprise, given Luis’ history of not spending much time with his daughter.

Although Briana and Luis don’t have an ideal co-parenting relationship, she says it could be worse.

“It’s a work in progress,” she says of their co-parenting partnership. “Some days are better than others, but today I really can’t complain.”

She said that she’s learned from past drama and has taught herself to “stop stressing about the little stuff [and] just take it day by day.”

Briana has been trying to focus on caring less and revealed her Teen Mom 2 BFF

“I make mistakes,” she said. “Whatever happened a year ago was a year ago, and I’ve blossomed and learned from my mistakes. I stopped giving a f**k, to be completely honest. It’s hard to say because of me being in the public eye, but I just stopped caring.”

Briana formed a friendship with another Teen Mom 2 castmate, Jade Cline. After Jade had a Brazilian butt lift earlier this year, she recovered with Briana and her family in Orlando, Florida.

Jade’s recovery “was a lot” according to Briana, but having similar surgery herself, Briana was able to offer sound advice to Jade about post-surgery do’s and don’ts.

The castmates have become such good friends that they’ve even talked about scheduling a trip together, now that Jade has fully healed from her surgery.

Briana is slowly returning to social media after ‘taking some well needed time away’

Briana recently explained to her fans why she took a break from social media. She deleted most of her tweets after an online feud she had with Kail Lowry when Briana shared a clickbait article that said Kail was in a relationship with her ex, Devoin Austin.

Briana recommended a social media hiatus to newest castmate, Ashley Jones, who joins the cast as Chelsea Houska’s replacement. As far as advice for Ashley, Briana simply said, “try to stay off social media.”

Fans of Teen Mom 2 can catch up with Briana and the rest of this season’s cast during tonight’s season premiere.

Season 11 of Teen Mom 2 premieres Tuesday, May 4 at 8/7c on MTV.