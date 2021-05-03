Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus tells fans she’s been ‘taking some well needed time away’ from social media

Briana told her followers she’s been “taking some well needed time away” from social media after deleting posts on Twitter. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus explained her social media absence to her followers and told them she was “taking some well needed time away” after deleting tweets amid an online scuffle with one of her castmates.

After Briana repeatedly shared a link to a clickbait article claiming that Kailyn Lowry was in a relationship with Bri’s ex, Devoin Austin, she caught some flak from the fellow Teen Mom 2 star.

Briana shared the article with the caption, “Congrats Kail & Devoin on your relationship! You have my blessing,” angering castmate Kail Lowry.

Kail fired back and set the record straight when she told her followers, “Devoin & I are not in a relationship. Do not fall for the click bait.”

Shortly after the online feud, Briana deleted most of the tweets on her Twitter account and was visibly absent from social media.

Briana had been regularly going on internet tirades, admitting that she has multiple personalities, threatening to shave her head while bragging about her OnlyFans success, and calling herself an “old hag” who has no energy.

Briana took to social media to address her absence

Briana told her followers that she’s been taking a break from social media to focus on her girls and her relationship and shared a preview clip of tomorrow’s premiere of Teen Mom 2. Pic credit: @_brianadejesus/Instagram

She told them, “Hey guys, I know I’ve been a little Mia on social media but I’m taking some well needed time away. focusing on my girls and relationship [.] I love y’all and I am so grateful for all the support! Don’t forget to mark ur calendars for this Tuesday! New season of @teenmom 2”

Speaking of her new relationship, Briana recently opened up about her romance with her new boyfriend, Javi, not to be confused with her ex, Javi Marroquin. Briana confused her followers earlier this year when she made claims she was back together with Javi Marroquin in another clickbait article.

In another slide on her Instagram stories, Briana shared Teen Mom’s preview clip for the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2, then shared one more message with her followers.

Briana said she’ll be back soon and told a follower that “everything is great.” Pic credit: @_brianadejesus/Instagram and @xobrianadej/Twitter

“I hope you guys enjoy this season! I love you guys and I’ll be back soon,” she shared on another Instagram story slide.

Briana says ‘everything is great’ with her and her family

Briana shared a similar post on her Twitter account, her first since April 27, other than clickbait, tweeting, “Love u guys, I know I’ve been a little Mia but I’ve been putting my focus elsewhere! See y’all soon! don’t forget to set your reminder for this Tuesday at 8/7c for a brand new season of Tm2!”

When a Twitter follower commented, “Hoping all is well with you and your beautiful family!!” Briana responded, “Yes everything is great thank you”

Briana has also taken a break from OnlyFans, telling her followers during a Q&A that she gets overwhelmed by all of the requests and messages she receives and that it’s actually a lot of work, but revealed she might return to the platform because the money is so good.

Fans can catch up with everything else keeping Briana busy and meet the new Javi when Teen Mom 2 returns for a new season with a new cast tomorrow night.

Teen Mom 2 returns Tuesday, May 4 at 8/7c on TLC.