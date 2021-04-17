Teen Mom 2: Briana DeJesus says she’s an ‘old hag,’ rants about having no energy

Briana went on about not having any energy in her latest Twitter rant Pic credit: MTV

In a series of social media rants, Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus told her followers that she gets mistaken for not wanting to see people, but claimed she’s just tired.

Briana took to Twitter on Friday to complain about not having any energy.

She started off her tweets asking her 252.1k followers, “How do y’all have energy to go out?????? I am so envious,”

Briana blamed her ‘old hag’ side for not having enough energy

A few minutes later on Friday night, Briana called herself an “old hag” when she said “I really wish I was outside enjoying my youth but this old hag side of me just be so damn loud 😂😅”

After a few more minutes passed, Briana continued tweeting, this time saying, “I don’t have energy for anything and some people mistake that for me not wanting to see them or me not putting in the effort but I swear to god I wish I was able to but my body just can’t,”

In regard to a fan who told her, “Once the sun goes down it’s bed time,” Briana responded in agreement.

Briana shared that she doesn’t have any energy Pic credit: @xobrianadej/Twitter

Briana says her body ‘shuts down’ after 6 pm

Briana continued her rant by telling her fans, “In the morning I’ll be like ‘ok, tonight I’m gonna go do something!’ Once 6PM hits—my whole entire body just shuts down,”

She still wasn’t done when she told her followers she felt misunderstood and said, “I once went on vacation and slept the entire trip…….I just don’t have the energy and I wish ppl understood,”

Briana said her body ‘just can’t.’ Pic credit: @xobrianadej/Twitter

A little after 10:30 pm, Briana was still on topic when she tweeted, “I have all the energy in the world during the daytime so that’s the best time to catch me but that night life??? Helllll naw,”

Briana said she has no energy at night, just during the day Pic credit: @xobrianadej/Twitter

This isn’t Briana’s first Twitter tirade

Briana’s tweets about having no energy came on the heels of another series of Twitter tirades.

Last month, the 26-year-old mom of two told her fans that she was thinking of shaving her head after she called herself ugly.

A few days prior, Briana admitted to her followers that she had “multiple personalities.”

Briana made headlines again last month when she bragged about her first week’s earnings on OnlyFans.

Briana will be returning for the new season of Teen Mom 2 that begins next month, joining returning cast members Kail Lowry, Leah Messer, and Jade Cline.

Joining the returning women is the newest cast member, Ashley Jones, who will replace Chelsea DeBoer, who announced during last season’s reunion that she wouldn’t be returning to the show.

Teen Mom 2 returns to the air on Tuesday, May 4 at 8/7c on MTV.