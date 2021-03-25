Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
Teen Mom 2: Briana DeJesus answers followers after raunchy OnlyFans pic, admits to ‘multiple personalities’


Briana DeJesus of Teen Mom 2
Briana DeJesus of Teen Mom 2. Pic credit: MTV

Briana DeJesus of Teen Mom 2 has been busy on social media lately after posting a raunchy OnlyFans pic and getting candid about her life.

Yesterday, the 26-year-old mom of two shared a risqué photo of herself taken from behind, on a bed wearing fishnet stockings while posing on her hands and knees.

Most of her body was covered with a large “lit” graphic. She included the link to her OnlyFans account.

One of Briana’s followers commented on her pic, “Yet they all talk so much s**t about Farrah.”

Did Briana throw shade at Farrah Abraham?

Briana replied to the comment with, “Farrah is another type of breed. I don’t have any nudes on OF. Nor will I ever do porn …”

Briana DeJesus of Teen Mom 2 on Twitter
Briana’s now-deleted OnlyFans pic on Twitter. Pic credit: @xobrianadej/Twitter

Briana’s explicit pic garnered lots of attention from her followers, both positive and negative. One of Bri’s fans had no qualms with her using erotic pics to make a profit.

The fan said, “All these women cry about how we should “uplift” women. Her body, her choice. Farrah has done things that make most people blush, if yall have never taken a lingerie pic thats sad.”

“Also quit saying her poor kids, she raises them not you. You can make BANK on OF, naked or not.”

Briana DeJesus of Teen Mom 2 on Twitter
Briana’s fans sounded off. Pic credit: @xobrianadej/Twitter

Briana’s followers weren’t shy about voicing their opinions

Not everyone was supportive of Briana’s choices. Some fans claimed they “pitied the kids,” told her to “have some respect for yourself,” and even called her “trash.”

Briana DeJesus of Teen Mom 2 on Twitter
Fans sounded off. Pic credit: @xobrianadej/Twitter

Bri didn’t seem too bothered by the negative comments and ignored most of them. She made it clear later that she “hates” when people give her “unsolicited advice.”

Briana DeJesus of Teen Mom 2 on Twitter
Briana doesn’t like unwelcome counseling. Pic credit: @xobrianadej/Twitter

In a tweet shortly after the racy pic, Briana told her followers, “Hahhahaha that’s true I lied lol but I do hate ppl who voice their unsolicited advice or opinion when they don’t offer anything to MY table.”

She spent a lot of time on Twitter making short, vague posts without explanation. Then, she went off on a tangent, answering more fan posts.

Briana DeJesus of Teen Mom 2 on Twitter
Briana admitted to having multiple personalities. Pic credit: @xobrianadej/Twitter

On Thursday morning, she tweeted, “Ok this is true, I do have multiple personalities but who said that’s a bad thing?”

Shortly after, she tweeted again, this time saying, “I get called bipolar all the time but I have a few questions about that.. 1) why r u focused on why I switched moods when u should be worrying about what u did to make me switch moods and 2) I get over it very quickly so I can be mad today but act like it never happened tmrw!”

Briana DeJesus of Teen Mom 2 on Twitter
Briana said she gets called “bipolar” all the time. Pic credit: @xobrianadej/Twitter

Is Briana laughing all the way to the bank?

Briana is no stranger to controversy when it comes to the internet. She recently bragged to her followers about making big bucks on her OnlyFans account, claiming she earned $10k in her first week on the site.

Bri teased her fans a few days earlier about her OnlyFans account when she shared a pic of her feet next to a leather whip and used the hashtag #feetdom.

Briana has claimed that she works a corporate job and doesn’t only film Teen Mom 2 for cash.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.

