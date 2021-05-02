Kail Lowry recently shared a preview clip for the new season of Teen Mom 2 and welcomed her new castmate Ashley Jones.
Kail shared the quick recap of the upcoming eleventh season of Teen Mom 2 and captioned the video, “I forget what I filmed this season but I’m excited to see how it’s edited😂 Welcome @ashleysiren to the cast! 🌸Season premier is Tuesday May 4th on @mtv Drop a 🍆 in the comments if you watching this season!”
Ashley read Kail’s welcome and reached out to comment, saying, “It’s crazy as hell to be here , I’ve watched you girls for years . Thank you for welcoming me , and always offering good advice . ❤️”
Kail replied, “of course! We are going to have a good time”
Despite the warm welcome, Kail’s were not as happy to see Ashley as she was.
Many of her followers took to Instagram to share their displeasure with Ashley joining the cast.
Join Us On Facebook!
Kail’s fans weren’t excited about the new cast or the new season
Some fans expressed that they were less than excited about seeing Ashley join the cast.
One wrote, “Hoping Ashley doesn’t ruin the show. Oh well thank god for the fast forward button,”
Another one of Kail’s followers commented, “but Ashley’s wack. They shouldn’t of put a level c cast mate on the A team.”
One troll spoiled the good vibes when they commented saying, “get off the show nobody wants you on there 👏👏”
Ashley made headlines earlier this year when she announced she was joining the Teen Mom 2 cast, and threw shade at her former Young + Pregnant castmates.
Ashley replaced Chelsea Houska’s spot on the show after Chelsea announced her departure from the franchise after nine years as an original cast member.
Ashley joins Teen Mom 2 veterans Kail Lowry, Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, and Jade Cline for a new season, airing next week on MTV.
Season 11 of Teen Mom 2 premieres Tuesday, May 4 at 8/7c on MTV.
- Kail Lowry welcomes Ashley Jones to the Teen Mom 2 cast, fans weren’t thrilled - 1st May 2021
- Seeking Sister Wife: Ashley Snowden shares pic of her kids in courthouse, says they ‘faced egregious attempts at defamation’ - 1st May 2021
- LPBW: Jacob Roloff’s wife Isabel speaks out amid Josh Duggar scandal - 1st May 2021