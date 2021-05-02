Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
Kail Lowry welcomes Ashley Jones to the Teen Mom 2 cast, fans weren’t thrilled


Kail Lowry and Ashley Jones of Teen Mom 2
Kail Lowry welcomed Ashley Jones to the cast of Teen Mom 2, but not all of her fans were thrilled Pic credit: MTV

Kail Lowry recently shared a preview clip for the new season of Teen Mom 2 and welcomed her new castmate Ashley Jones.

Kail shared the quick recap of the upcoming eleventh season of Teen Mom 2 and captioned the video, “I forget what I filmed this season but I’m excited to see how it’s edited😂 Welcome @ashleysiren to the cast! 🌸Season premier is Tuesday May 4th on @mtv Drop a 🍆 in the comments if you watching this season!”

Ashley read Kail’s welcome and reached out to comment, saying, “It’s crazy as hell to be here , I’ve watched you girls for years . Thank you for welcoming me , and always offering good advice . ❤️”

Despite the warm welcome, Kail’s were not as happy to see Ashley as she was.

Many of her followers took to Instagram to share their displeasure with Ashley joining the cast.

Kail Lowry and Ashley Jones of Teen Mom 2 on Instagram
Kail welcomed Ashley to the Teen Mom 2 cast. Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

Kail’s fans weren’t excited about the new cast or the new season

Some fans expressed that they were less than excited about seeing Ashley join the cast.

One wrote, “Hoping Ashley doesn’t ruin the show. Oh well thank god for the fast forward button,”

Kail Lowry of Teen Mom 2 on Instagram
Not all of Kail’s followers were excited to welcome Ashley to the cast of Teen Mom 2. Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

Another one of Kail’s followers commented, “but Ashley’s wack. They shouldn’t of put a level c cast mate on the A team.”

One troll spoiled the good vibes when they commented saying, “get off the show nobody wants you on there 👏👏”

Kail Lowry and Ashley Jones of Teen Mom 2 on Instagram
One fan wasn’t very welcoming to Ashley, although Kail set the tone and welcomed the new castmate to the show. Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

Ashley made headlines earlier this year when she announced she was joining the Teen Mom 2 cast, and threw shade at her former Young + Pregnant castmates.

Ashley replaced Chelsea Houska’s spot on the show after Chelsea announced her departure from the franchise after nine years as an original cast member.

Ashley joins Teen Mom 2 veterans Kail Lowry, Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, and Jade Cline for a new season, airing next week on MTV.

Season 11 of Teen Mom 2 premieres Tuesday, May 4 at 8/7c on MTV.

