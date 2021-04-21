Ashley Jones shades Young & Pregnant cast as she joins Teen Mom 2

Ashley Jones throws shade at her former castmates. Pic credit: MTV

In December, news broke that Ashley Jones would be joining the cast of Teen Mom 2 during their next season.

Ashley was chosen to replace Chelsea Houska, when she decided to leave the franchise after several years of being on the show.

Many fans looked forward to having someone new join the cast and were excited to watch Ashley’s story play out.

As the new season of Teen Mom 2 is set to kick off in May, Ashley took to her Instagram stories to answer several fan questions.

When a fan asked why she decided to make the move to Teen Mom 2 from Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant, Ashley answered honestly but threw some shade toward her former castmates in the process.

She said, “I always said that I felt a special connection with YP because that is where I started and where I wanted to finish.”

She continued, “After the last reunion and a few other situations played out, I no longer felt that connection or need to hold on. So when the opportunity presented itself this time around I took it.”

Ashley battled with castmates at a recent Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant reunion

Ashley made it clear that the most recent reunion episode left a bad taste in her mouth and caused her to feel less of a connection to her former show.

At the reunion, things became so heated between Ashley and the other moms of Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant that security had to be called.

Ashley was removed from the stage and following the reunion, she pointed a finger at Dr. Drew Pinsky for instigating the drama.

During an Instagram Q and A, a fan asked Ashley if she had made up with the rest of the cast following the argument. Ashley responded and blamed Dr. Drew as she called him “messy” and a “disgrace.”

She said, “I over all that sh*t FR. If anything Drew messy a** need to drop the Dr and just call himself a Wendy Williams cause he’s a disgrace. Sitting up there old as my papa instigating little girl drama for the last however long. Surely as a Dr his medical contributions could be greater.”

Ashley’s story

Ashley recently became engaged to her boyfriend Bariki “Bar” Smith. The couple shares a three-year-old daughter named Holly.

Ashley and Bar started dating in high school and had many ups and downs in their relationship, breaking up and getting back together several times.

Despite their challenges, they appear to be in a good place.

While it’s clear Ashley is ready to put her former show behind her, fans will get to learn more about her life and her story in the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus on MTV.