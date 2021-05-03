Briana DeJesus talks about new boyfriend Javi for the first time, admits the ‘wrong thing’ she did in the past

Briana opened up about her new boyfriend for the first time in a new interview ahead of the premiere of Season 11 of Teen Mom 2. Pic credit: MTV

Briana DeJesus of Teen Mom 2 recently opened up about her relationship with new boyfriend Javi, and admitted the “wrong thing” she did in past relationships that she hopes to learn from.

Briana’s new love interest has been in her life for eight months, and she revealed that she tries to keep him out of the spotlight as much as possible, since it makes him uncomfortable.

Briana’s man is not to be confused with another Javi she dated previously, Javi Marroquin

“His name is Javi, which is weird, I know.”

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

She said in her interview with E Online, “We’ve been taking it very slow. I try not to keep him around the cameras too much because he’s not very comfortable. He’s still very shy and he doesn’t really understand the whole TV life so I try to keep him separate as much as I can, which is a struggle for me because I feel like I’m living a triple life: mom life, TV life, and then girlfriend life.”

“I’m navigating and I’m trying and I hope he’s the one. He’s so nice. I’ve never met a man this sincere and genuine and that respects me so much.”

Preview clips for the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2 showed Briana’s new love interest briefly while she visited a tattoo shop, but Briana is taking steps to try and keep Javi out of the spotlight as much as she can.

Love Teen Mom as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Briana revealed, “He didn’t really know how popular the show was until people started finding stuff out about him. He kind of got a little scared. He just took some steps back and we’re trying to ease our way into this whole grand appearance.”

“He’s going to be on Teen Mom—I think an episode or two—but I try my very hardest not to film with him.”

Briana’s new love interest isn’t the only one who doesn’t want to be filmed for the show. Kail Lowry’s off-again boyfriend Chris Lopez recently threatened legal action if he appears on any episodes of Teen Mom 2 this season.

The 26-year-old mom of two admitted what she’s trying to do differently in her new relationship with Javi

“I just feel like he knows who I am and he accepts what comes with me, but it’s still not fair to just throw him to the wolves like I did with [my ex] John. I think that was the wrong thing that I did in my past relationships.”

“I put it all out there and sometimes, certain people can’t handle it or they’re not ready for it. I have to respect his wishes and his decisions, and he’s OK with people knowing about us, but he’d rather keep some stuff private, and I understand and I get it.”

Briana hasn’t shared much about Javi on her social media accounts, and now it makes sense why

“I don’t feel like I need to flaunt my relationship on Instagram to let people know that I’m in one. I know that I’m in one and he knows he’s in one and I think that’s all that really matters.”

As far as their titles for each other go, specifically in front of their kids (Javi also has two kids of his own), Briana explained that they’ll reserve the names “girlfriend” and “boyfriend” for when the time is right.

“We’re trying to keep that title away from the kids until we’ve established what’s going on between both of us.”

Briana also reflected on her own upbringing and how she handles raising her girls, despite their fathers’ involvement in co-parenting

“I feel like I watched my mom do everything and she was able to do everything without having my father involved. Because of her, that’s just who I am and she’s done so much and I look up to her. Because of her, I’m very independent.”

“I don’t wait for nobody to do anything. I do it by myself. I like to do it by myself, and that’s just the person that I am and I hope my girls are the same way.”

Fans of the show can catch up with Briana and the rest of the cast, including new castmate Ashley Jones, when Teen Mom 2 returns to the air tomorrow night.

Season 11 of Teen Mom 2 returns to the air Tuesday, May 4 at 8/7c on MTV.