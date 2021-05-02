Kail Lowry’s ex Chris Lopez insinuates he’ll take legal action if he appears on Teen Mom 2

Kail Lowry’s ex and baby daddy, Chris Lopez, hinted that he may involve lawyers if he is featured on this season of Teen Mom 2. Pic credit: @chrisxlopezz/Instagram and MTV.

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry’s ex and baby daddy, Chris Lopez, answered some questions from fans online and hinted that he would involve a lawyer if he appears on any episodes of Teen Mom 2.

Kail has been on reality tv since her start on 16 and Pregnant, before graduating to Teen Mom 2, where she’s shared her personal life with viewers for the last 11 seasons.

But her off-again ex-boyfriend and baby daddy Chris Lopez isn’t as gung-ho about sharing his life with MTV cameras and refused to be filmed for Teen Mom 2.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Since then, MTV has either blurred Chris’ face or hasn’t filmed him during Kail’s segments.

When asked if he’ll appear on this season of Teen Mom 2, Chris implied he would contact a lawyer if he was

During a Q&A on Instagram, Chris answered a few fan questions. One of the questions read, “You on teen mom 2 this season?”

Chris answered, “I shouldn’t be but if I am I’m trying to see what I can do about it,” and included a gif of a lawyer with his answer.

Love Teen Mom as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Kail and Chris Lopez have had a rocky relationship since they first met in 2017. At the time, Kail already had two sons, Isaac and Lincoln, from two different baby daddies, Jo Rivera, and Javi Marroquin.

Chris posted on his stories that if he appears in any Teen Mom 2 episodes, he’ll pursue legal action. Pic credit: @chrisxlopezz/Instagram

Kail and Chris have a rocky relationship history

The then-couple welcomed their first child, Lux, in 2018, but broke up shortly afterward. Things got so bad between the two that Kail petitioned to have their son Lux’s last name changed from Lopez to Lowry, and it was granted.

The following year in 2019, things got heated once again when Kail first revealed that Chris was not helping her co-parent Lux and she filed for a protective order later that year, alleging that Chris choked her. Chris was arrested for reportedly violating the order of protection.

It seemed as though Kail and Chris might be better off without each other, but they had an undeniable chemistry that kept them coming back for more. Kail announced she was pregnant with her fourth baby early last year, and the baby’s father was once again Chris Lopez.

Kail welcomed her fourth son, Creed, in August of last year, despite having contemplated having an abortion. Kail also revealed that she allowed Chris to be present for the birth, although she originally said he wouldn’t be allowed.

Things have stayed tense between the former couple, but they seem to always find a way back into each others’ lives and will continue to be part of each other’s lives for a while since they share sons Lux, 3, and Creed, 9 months.

Teen Mom 2 returns to the air next Tuesday, May 4 at 8/7c on MTV.