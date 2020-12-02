Kailyn Lowry explains why Chris Lopez was at Creed’s birth after the Teen Mom 2 star previously said she didn’t want him there

During the latest episode of Teen Mom 2, Kailyn Lowry had a moment of weakness while giving birth. Kail invited her baby daddy Chris Lopez to be at the birth of their son Creed even though she previously said she didn’t want him there.

The episode started with Kail bringing her three boys Isaac, Lincoln, and Lux to get their pictures taken one last time before her new baby arrived. The boys were all smiles and looked forward to welcoming their baby brother.

After a trip to her doctor’s office, Kail expressed frustration that the baby was breech so she wouldn’t be able to have a home birth like she planned. She described the bizarre environment of the hospital amid the coronavirus pandemic and explained it was not the place she wanted to bring her baby into the world.

Her next ultrasound revealed the baby was in the correct position and she would be able to have her desired home birth after all. Footage showed Kail in labor and working through her contractions while using deep breathing.

After hours in labor, Kail caved and decided to call Chris.

Kail Lowry reveals details of Creed’s birth

In August, during an episode of her Coffee Convos podcast, Kail talked about her home birth experience and when she decided to call Chris.

She admitted she called Chris when her contractions were 10 minutes apart. She described being in labor for over seven hours and got to the point where she didn’t think she could do it any longer without an epidural.

She told Chris that she wanted to pack up the car and go to the hospital. She also questioned her decision to put herself through the home birth.

She described that once Chris and her friend showed up, she felt it was too late and she was too far along to make it to the hospital in time. Her midwife delivered Creed in Kail’s bed at home about 30 minutes after Chris’s arrival.

Drama with Chris continues

Although Chris was present at Creed’s birth this past August, it didn’t take long for drama to escalate between Kail and Chris.

The former couple got into an altercation in September that resulted in Kail’s arrest after she allegedly punched Chris several times.

Since then, Chris has continued to post cryptic messages to his social media accounts about moving on from toxic situations.

Most recently, fans wondered if Kail attempted to make Chris jealous after she posted a photo of a shirtless man holding their son Lux. The man was later identified as someone Kail’s friend was dating.

In light of all of the drama in what Kail has described as a “toxic” relationship between the two of them, she eventually caved during her time of need. Chris showed up for the birth but according to Kail, he’s continued to be an absent father.

It’s unclear whether or not their sons will remain in Kail’s sole custody following her court hearing in January.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.