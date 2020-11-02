Kailyn Lowry issues statement after arrest reveal — Teen Mom 2 star fighting for custody of Lux and Creed

In her first statement since the news of her arrest, Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry revealed she is currently fighting ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez for custody.

Kail was arrested in September for an alleged altercation between her and Chris. The couple shares sons Lux, 3, and Creed, 3 months.

In a statement to US Weekly, Kail’s rep explained, “Ms. Lowry has filed a petition for custody in the matter involving her children Lux and Creed. The judge in the Delaware Family Court has ordered the parties to refrain from discussing all domestic matters until after the hearing next year.”

Her rep explained that Kail was awarded sole custody of the boys despite the pending hearing in Family Court. He added that Kail denies all of the allegations against her.

Kail reportedly punched Chris Lopez several times after an argument over their son Lux.

Chris gave Lux a haircut without Kail’s permission, which caused her to allegedly go after him, punching him several times in the head and torso.

Her rep revealed she could not respond specifically to questions about the incident due to the judge’s orders. Kail is due back in court in January 2021.

Kail breaks down

Kail’s statement came after the most recent episode of Teen Mom 2, which showed her broken down in tears over her “toxic” relationship with Chris and the emotional trauma she felt when she discovered she was pregnant with their second son, Creed.

In a Twitter post, Kail reflected on that time as “hands down the darkest time in my life.” During a confessional interview, Kail said, “I let certain people into my life knowing they were toxic, and I ignored a lot of red flags…I lost myself.”

Kail described the fear she had knowing she was pregnant and was going through everything alone, without Chris.

In regards to their relationship, she added, “I think there’s a lot to be said that I haven’t really talked about in a relationship where domestic violence is there and where it’s just really toxic. I’m still trying to figure that stuff out.”

Kail and Chris battle publicly

The turmoil between Kail and Chris has been displayed publicly over the last few months through social media posts.

Most recently, Kail revealed on her Baby Mamas No Drama podcast that she was “humiliated” because Chris demanded a paternity test. The request came amid several of Chris’s social media followers commenting that Creed looks nothing like him.

Chris recently posted a cryptic message on Instagram, implying Kail was “playing the victim card.”

The post read, “People these days wanna hide from the truth, drown in their own problems, & play the victim card. Don’t get addicted to the escape. On the other side of hell is paradise. Keep Going.”

Despite Kail being granted sole custody of Lux and Creed, Chris has continued to post pictures on social media with both of his sons.

The judge’s court order restricting Kail’s comments means fans will be waiting until her hearing in January to find out the results of the case.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.