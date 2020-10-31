Kailyn Lowry calls latest episode of Teen Mom 2 ‘hands down the darkest time in my life’

Kailyn Lowry revealed to fans on Twitter that the latest episode of Teen Mom 2 was “hands down the darkest time in my life.” The post is accompanied by a clip showing Kail broken down in tears during a confessional interview.

Prior to the breakdown, Kail is sitting at the kitchen table with her sons Isaac, 10, Lincoln, 6, and Lux, 3, all of whom have different fathers. Kail shares Isaac with ex Jo Rivera, Lincoln with ex Javi Marroquin, and Lux with ex Chris Lopez.

The video clip shows Lincoln asking Kail why he doesn’t have a stepdad. Kail responds, “I don’t really have an answer for you to be perfectly honest.”

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Isaac chimes in and says, “I know why!” he then explains Kail’s complex dating history to his younger brother.

“When I was born you liked my dad but then they didn’t like each other anymore and then they broke up and she met your dad, and they got married so he was my stepdad but then they got divorced and he wasn’t my stepdad anymore…but then she found Chris and didn’t marry him, so…”

Lincoln asks, “I thought you said you loved Chris, but you just don’t love him anymore?”

Isaac jumps in again and says, “They’re just taking time away from each other right now.”

During a confessional interview following the conversation, Kail said, “I definitely think Isaac has picked up on some of the things going on in my personal life…there’s a lot of things I’m working on in counseling…I don’t feel like I’m being a good mom…I let certain people into my life knowing they were toxic and I ignored a lot of red flags…I lost myself.”

hands down the darkest time of my life. https://t.co/E68VH5COt0 — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) October 27, 2020

Kail’s pregnancy news

As part of her emotional confessional, Kail struggled with news that she was pregnant with her fourth child, her second with Chris. Their son Creed was born this past July.

Kail explained the fear she had of Chris not being around and that she’d have to go through everything on her own.

Describing her relationship with Chris as “toxic,” Kail said, “I think there’s a lot to be said that I haven’t really talked about in a relationship where domestic violence is there and where it’s just really toxic. I’m still trying to figure that stuff out.”

The pregnancy announcement came shortly following news that Chris was arrested for allegedly violating a protective order.

Kail allegedly arrested

Things haven’t always been easy for Kail and the latest episode of Teen Mom 2 comes amid news that Kail was allegedly arrested in September for assaulting Chris.

Kail reportedly punched Chris Lopez several times after an argument over their son Lux. Chris gave Lux a haircut without Kail’s permission, which caused her to supposedly lunge after him punching him several times in the head and torso.

According to Delaware court papers obtained by The Sun, Chris did not fight back due to the protective order against him from the spring.

Kail has since denied the altercation ever became physical, but is due back in court in January 2021.

Kail’s recent Twitter post reveals a difficult time in her life which continues to play out on Teen Mom 2.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.