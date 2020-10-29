Kailyn Lowry arrest revealed! Teen Mom 2 star went to jail in September for allegedly punching Chris Lopez

Kailyn Lowry was arrested this fall for an altercation with her most recent baby daddy. The Teen Mom 2 star went to jail in September for allegedly punching ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez.

Sadly the altercation occurred because the couple was arguing over their son Lux. Kailyn and Chris are also parents to baby Creed, who was born in July.

Teen Mom 2 fans know Kailyn is mom to Isaac, with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, and Lincoln, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

Why were Kailyn and Chris fighting over Lux?

According to Delaware court papers, obtained by The Sun, the incident occurred on September 4 in the middle of Lux’s custody swap. Chris and Kailyn arranged to exchange Lux at his place.

The fight occurred because of a haircut. Kailyn noticed after leaving Chris’ home that Lux was given a haircut without her permission. The MTV personality reportedly made a beeline for her ex’s house and unleashed on him. Court papers state Kailyn attacked Chris, punching him several times on his head and his upper torso.

Chris’ sister and mom both confirmed the altercation. The documents indicate Chris did not fight back due to an active abuse order against him from last April, prompting their breakup.

Along with being arrested, Kailyn is not permitted to have contact with Chris. All communication regarding their two sons is to be done through a neutral third party.

Kailyn is due back in court in January 2021 to face charges of offensive touching. She was released on her own recognizance and no bail after agreeing to appear at all of her court dates.

Taking the battle to social media

Kailyn took to Instagram Story to share a before and after photo of her son’s hair. She called Chris a narcissist then asked her followers to share their stories of a family member cutting a child’s hair without permission.

The Teen Mom 2 star made it clear she didn’t care what her ex did to her, even alluding to abuse she endured from Chris. She did, though, explain it is not ok to mess with her child.

Chris didn’t take Kailyn talking about him lying down. He used Instagram Live to slam his ex. Chris declared he can do whatever he wants with his child and doesn’t need anyone’s permission.

It was a war of words, but that is nothing new for Kailyn and Chris. Even before they broke up, Chris and Kailyn were full of drama.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.