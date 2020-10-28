Kailyn Lowry calls relationship with Chris Lopez ‘toxic’ as she cries over pregnancy news on Teen Mom 2

On the latest episode of Teen Mom 2, Kailyn Lowry broke down over pregnancy news, calling her relationship with Chris Lopez “toxic.”

Kail opened up about finding out she was pregnant with her fourth child, her second with Chris.

She explained, “Chris’s aunt decided to post a photo of my ultrasound on social media, which obviously went viral. I haven’t really said anything publicly about it…I’m pregnant.”

While Kail gave birth to Creed this past July, her pregnancy journey is playing out on the current season of Teen Mom 2.

Kail described her relationship with Chris as “toxic.”

“I think there’s a lot to be said that I haven’t really talked about in a relationship where domestic violence is there and where it’s just really toxic. I’m still trying to figure that stuff out.”

Kail’s domestic violence comment alludes to a reported protective order she filed against Chris, for which he was arrested for reportedly violating in January of 2020.

Despite his arrest, Kail announced via social media she was expecting.

Fans question Kail’s decisions

Kail has come under fire from judgmental fans who question her decision making when it comes to baby daddies.

During the recent episode, Kail said, “I know that people will have a ton of questions and are wondering how I could have gone back to someone like that.”

When Kail announced the pregnancy on social media, several fans chimed in.

One follower wrote, “4th with 4 different men?” accompanied by a puke emoji face. Another asked, “Who’s the father this time around?”

Kail has son Isaac, 10, with ex Jo Rivera, and son Lincoln, 6, with ex Javi Marroquin. Kail and Chris also share a son, Lux, who is three years old.

Throughout her pregnancy, Kail made several references to Chris being an absent father.

In a previous episode of Teen Mom 2, Kail said to a friend, “Chris is not stepping up as far as seeing Lux like I thought he would…before I thought it was the drive and inconvenience, but it’s obviously not that.”

Kail even went as far as threatening to forbid Chris from the delivery room when she gave birth to Creed. She ultimately changed her mind and allowed him to be present.

Chris demands a paternity test

Since giving birth to Creed, Kail and Chris’s relationship drama continues to make headlines, most recently, when Chris requested a paternity test.

Kail revealed on her Baby Mamas No Drama podcast that she was “humiliated” when asked to take the test.

She said, “I knew who I slept with and have never questioned any of my kid’s dads … I am in the public eye. Why the f*** would I put myself in the position where I don’t know who the damn dad is?”

The paternity test came amid several of Chris’s social media followers commenting that Creed looks “nothing like Chris.”

Following the paternity test results, Chris took to his Instagram live to express his happiness. Kail and Chris continue to be at odds with one another as their journey plays out on this season of Teen Mom 2.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.