Teen Mom 2’s Briana DeJesus is getting serious with boyfriend Javi — See photo of them from the reunion


Briana DeJesus of Teen Mom 2
Briana DeJesus from Teen Mom 2 and her new tattoo artist boyfriend, Javi Gonzalez, are getting serious in their relationship. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus has a new man in her life and after the pic she shared of them at the reunion, it looks like things are getting serious between the two.

Briana and the rest of the Teen Mom 2 cast have been in Times Square in New York City to film this season’s reunion episode.

While she was in the Big Apple, the MTV personality celebrated her 27th birthday and shared some pics of sights from her trip.

Briana referred to Javi as her ‘future hubby’

One pic included a mirror selfie with her longtime tattoo artist boyfriend, Javi Gonzalez. Bri added text that read, “Future hubby” and she tagged him in the pic.

Teen Mom 2's Jade Cline is giving viewers a heads-up for what they might see in upcoming episodes ...⁠ ⁠ In a recent Instagram story, Jade talked about some of the "hardest stuff" she's gone through and the "hard decisions" she had to make about who she surrounds herself with.⁠ ⁠ Jade didn't give specifics as far as who she cut out of her life or for what reason, but she did reply to a comment that suggested she not feel "shame or guilt" for anything she has gone through ...⁠ ⁠ Jade said, "I don't have any shame or guilt for the situation, but I know some people that are on these episodes will get a lot of hate and I just hope people are sensitive about it because I'm still healing from some of the situations.. it was really hard for me."⁠ ⁠ See Jade's full Instagram story at our #linkinbio.⁠ ⁠ (📸: @jadecline_ / Instagram)⁠

Teen Mom 2's Jade Cline is giving viewers a heads-up for what they might see in upcoming episodes ...⁠

In a recent Instagram story, Jade talked about some of the “hardest stuff” she’s gone through and the “hard decisions” she had to make about who she surrounds herself with.⁠

Jade didn’t give specifics as far as who she cut out of her life or for what reason, but she did reply to a comment that suggested she not feel “shame or guilt” for anything she has gone through ...⁠

Jade said, “I don’t have any shame or guilt for the situation, but I know some people that are on these episodes will get a lot of hate and I just hope people are sensitive about it because I’m still healing from some of the situations.. it was really hard for me.”⁠

(📸: @jadecline_ / Instagram)⁠
#teenmom #teenmom2 #jadecline

In the pic, Briana and her man posed in front of a mirror near the elevators, and she wore a black blazer over a black bodysuit with jeans, a black purse, black belt and black slides, with full hair and makeup glam.

Javi wore a dark blue polo shirt and ripped jeans with white tennis shoes as the couple posed for Briana’s camera phone.

Briana DeJesus of Teen Mom 2 on Instagram
Briana shared a pic with her beau, Javi, and called him her “future hubby.” Pic credit: @_brianadejesus/Instagram

Briana and Javi celebrated her birthday while in NYC

While the couple was in New York City, they celebrated Bri’s birthday with dinner at Asian restaurant, Buddakan.

The 27-year-old mom of two also shared a pic of one of MTV’s makeup artists touching up her makeup on set and added the text, “Bts,” for behind the scenes.

Briana recently let Javi, a tattoo artist, ink a full sleeve on her left arm, calling herself “his canvas” and telling followers, “Only person I trust to decorate my skin or whatever[.]”

The Teen Mom 2 star also hinted that Javi will be making a “little grand entrance” on this season of the show.

Briana DeJesus of Teen Mom 2 on Instagram
Briana shared pics from her stay in NYC with Javi. Pic credit: @_brianadejesus/Instagram

Briana revealed that Javi is uncomfortable in the spotlight

Earlier this month, Briana opened up about her boyfriend of eight months, and revealed that he prefers to stay out of the spotlight because it makes him uncomfortable.

Briana got mistaken for another MTV personality, reunion host Nessa Diab, when fellow castmate Leah Messer shared a pic from the reunion taping.

Earlier in the week, Briana got attention for slamming her baby daddy, Devoin Austin, for arriving late to pick up their daughter, Nova from gymnastics practice. Devoin fired back, and accused her of having double standards after she was seen picking up Nova late from school in the first episode this season.

Briana ended up walking off the set during last season’s reunion when things got tense between herself and Devoin, so fans will be anxious to see how this season’s reunion ended up.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.

Mona Wexler
Latest posts by Mona Wexler (see all)


