Teen Mom 2: Leah Messer shares pic from reunion, fans mistake Nessa for Briana DeJesus

Leah Messer shared a pic from the Teen Mom 2 reunion and fans mistook host Nessa Diab for castmate Briana DeJesus. Pic credit: MTV

Leah Messer shared a pic from the recent filming of the Teen Mom 2 reunion, and fans thought host Nessa Diab looked an awful lot like a mom from the cast.

The cast of Teen Mom 2 was in Times Square in New York City this week to film their first in-person reunion since the beginning of the pandemic.

It was reported earlier that Ashley Jones was the only castmate who didn’t attend in person. Some speculate it is because her fiance, Bar Smith, was arrested earlier this week.

In Leah’s pic, she posed with host Dr. Drew, co-host Nessa Diab, and fellow Teen Mom 2 star, Kail Lowry.

Leah wore a form-fitting black dress with nude heels for the pic, which was taken in front of the Teen Mom 2 Reunion backdrop.

Her caption read, “Twelve years and a hella journey it has been. What could we possibly be up to next @kaillowry ?! I love you so much and glad I was able to make it to NYC for 12 hours 😂✌🏼 Thanks for being on this crazy ride with us @nessnitty & @drdrewpinsky 🙏🏼♥️ 👗 @asos”

Nessa was mistaken for Teen Mom 2 cast member Briana DeJesus

Leah’s followers commented on the pic, many of them complimenting her appearance, and congratulating her on making it to 12 years of filming with MTV.

Fellow Teen Mom 2 star Ashley Jones commented on the post, “You guys look beautiful ❤️ 12 years and counting !!!!!!”

Another one of Leah’s castmates and BFF, Kail Lowry, also commented on the post, “💕 12 years!!”

And Kail’s podcast co-host, Lindsie Chrisley, also showed up in the comments, saying, “Y’all look 🔥”

But some of Leah’s followers commented on something different — they pointed out that Nessa strongly resembled Briana DeJesus

“I really thought that was Bri next to Kail and I thought hell froze over lmao,” wrote one of Leah’s fans.

Some of Leah’s fans thought Nessa looked a lot like Briana DeJesus. Pic credit: @leahmesser/Instagram

A few more commenters agreed, with one saying, “girl! Same! 😭” and another replying, “I did too lol[.]”

Leah’s post also sparked rumors that Teen Mom 2 is coming to an end, amid news that she and fellow Teen Mom 2 castmate, Kail Lowry have a new project in the works.

Leah ran into a few snags on her way to the reunion

Leah recently shared that she had some scheduling conflicts and ran into a flight delay on her way to Times Square for the reunion.

She could finally make the flight into New York City to join her castmates for filming, although she was upset with production for allowing Ashley Jones to film virtually.

Leah has been focusing a lot of attention on her health lately, both mental and physical health, and clapped back at trolls who called her out for not having health insurance.

Fans of the show will be eagerly awaiting news of an air date for the reunion special, which is always a highly anticipated episode, full of plenty of drama and entertainment.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.