Teen Mom 2: Kail Lowry launches latest project, hints at new project with Leah Messer


Kail Lowry and Leah Messer of Teen Mom 2
Kail Lowry has launched another business venture and recently hinted at a new project with BFF and castmate, Leah Messer. Pic credit: MTV

Kail Lowry has added yet another project to her ever-growing list of business ventures, and she also hinted at another project going on behind the scenes with her Teen Mom 2 castmate, Leah Messer.

Baby gear and highchair covers are the newest items Kail is designing and selling where she’s collaborated with Yeah Baby Goods to offer the cushion covers.

The 29-year-old New York Times Bestselling Author hinted earlier this week that she was dropping a new product and asked her followers to guess what it was.

In addition to her latest baby gear cover collab, Kail somehow finds time to not only be a mom to her four sons, but host two podcasts. She also has a line of removable wallpaper and sells a line of CBD hair care called Pot Head Hair Care.

Now, the entrepreneur and mom of four is looking to expand her already busy schedule

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry)

Another Teen Mom 2 star, Leah Messer, looks to be part of Kail’s latest project in the works. The two have been BFFs for years, so it wouldn’t come as a surprise that they would eventually launch a project together.

Last weekend, the MTV personalities were in Philadelphia, PA to film a new project together

In Kail’s Instagram stories, she shared a pic of herself with Leah and in a question box, asked her followers, “if we had a show, what would it be called?”

She also shared two posts to her Instagram page with herself and Leah, glammed up while recording for their secret project. In one post, she tagged Leah and captioned it, “Dassss my best friend 😂” while the other showed the two making goofy faces with the caption, “On camera, off camera 🎬 @leahmesser”

Does Kail have a third podcast in the works?

Some fans are asking if Kail might be adding a third podcast to her already packed schedule, which would really spread the mom of four thin but would make sense, given her and Leah’s long-lasting friendship, off-camera.

On one of Kail’s existing podcasts, Coffee Convos, she recently shared that she has been bullied and called names because of her weight gain caused by PCOS.

Unfortunately, Kail wasn’t only defending herself online, but had to set a troll straight after they made rude comments about her son, Isaac’s teeth.

With filming complete for this season’s Teen Mom 2 reunion, fans of the show will be anxiously awaiting an air date for the highly anticipated episode.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.

