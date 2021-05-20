Teen Mom 2 Kail Lowry addresses trolls who called her ‘pig’ and ‘cow’ over PCOS weight gain

After trolls called her names due to her weight gain from PCOS, Kail Lowry got emotional on her podcast Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 veteran Kail Lowry got emotional when she addressed trolls who called her a “pig” and a “cow” due to her weight gain from her medical condition, Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

The 29-year-old entrepreneur is no stranger to controversy in the public eye, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t get hurt by mean comments, especially when she has no control over some aspects of her appearance.

The mom of four recently addressed trolls on her Coffee Convos podcast when she talked with her co-host, Lindsie Chrisley, about the devastating effects of PCOS. PCOS often causes weight gain as a result of its interference with hormones and metabolism.

Kail opened up about her painful struggle with the disorder

Kail detailed her experience with the disorder.

“I was having such heavy periods. I was bleeding through three and four changes of clothes per day during my period…and I would bleed through my mattress. I would bleed through everything,” the MTV star revealed.

As if excessive bleeding wasn’t enough for Kail to deal with, the reality TV personality also dealt with sudden, rapid weight gain.

Kail revealed that trolls accused her of being lazy and called her names like “pig” and “cow,” which often hurt her more than the symptoms themselves.

Kail said that comments from trolls have been the ‘hardest’ part of her PCOS journey

“The comments that I get about my weight on social media and being on the show has been the hardest part for me,” Kail told listeners on her podcast.

She added, “And that’s where I get emotional because I didn’t expect it and it’s not something I’ve been able to control. I’ve tried. And so when people comment and they’re like pig, cow, this that and the third, I’m like, well, f**k. Something is wrong.”

Kail has used her platforms to educate more people about the effects of living with PCOS

On a more recent episode of her Coffee Convos podcast, Kail shared that she talked with a fellow podcaster who also happens to be a PCOS dietitian and PCOS personal trainer.

Kail told her followers, “I couldn’t be more appreciative of the response I have received since talking about my PCOS diagnosis & journey on @coffeeconvospodcast 🖤”

“On the episode today, I was able to speak with @a.cyster.and.her.mister about all things #PCOS and learned so much, so grateful we connected! Give this episode a listen if you are looking for more information on PCOS or different ways to deal with your symptoms! @pcos.weightloss”

She added, “Do you struggle with PCOS or know someone who does? I know I felt alone when I was first diagnosed, but hearing other people’s stories and experiences has been so helpful to me and I would love to help others as well!”

