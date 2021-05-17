Javi Marroquin’s exes Kail Lowry and Lauren Comeau throw shade at him after he admits to ‘messing up’

Javi Marroquin’s exes, Kail Lowry and Lauren Comeau, threw shade at him after he went on an emotional rant about “messing up” his relationships. Pic credit: MTV and @lauren3elizabeth/Instagram

Former Teen Mom 2 star Javi Marroquin recently opened up about “messing up” his relationships in a lengthy, emotional post on social media, and now his baby mamas Kail Lowry and Lauren Comeau are throwing shade at him.

Over the weekend, Javi got some things off his chest when he told his followers that he had “everything he dreamed of” but “messed it up” when it came to his relationship with Lauren Comeau, his ex and mother of his youngest son, Eli.

Javi told followers that he drove three hours to a waterfront location to reflect on things weighing heavily on his heart and questioned whether he was a good role model for his sons to look up to.

Javi seemed to be repenting for ruining his relationship with Lauren

The 28-year-old father of two blemished his relationship with Lauren on more than one occasion. He was caught cheating on his now-ex girlfriend with another woman in their own bathroom of the home they once shared together.

In another instance, which was caught on film by MTV crews, Kail dropped a bombshell when she told producers that Javi tried to hook up with her in a Wawa parking lot while Lauren was home with their son.

Lauren caught word of what happened, and although Kail later felt bad for airing the dirty laundry, it was too much for Lauren to handle and she left Javi for good. She’s since bought her own home in Delaware where she lives with her and Javi’s son, Eli, while she has custody of him.

Lauren shared a quote seemingly aimed at Javi after he opened up about “messing up” their relationship. Pic credit: @lauren3elizabeth/Instagram

Lauren first took to Instagram over the weekend to throw shade at Javi in response to his attempt at trying to smooth things over

Shortly after Javi’s post, Lauren shared a quote on her IG stories that read, “If you put as much effort into being a good person as you do pretending to be a good person, you could actually be a good person.”

A few hours later, Kail shared the same quote as Lauren on her own IG stories, along with a gif of Spiderman making an “ok” symbol with his fingers along with the word “OK.”

Kail shared Lauren’s quote on her own IG stories, throwing shade at Javi after he shared that he “messed up” with Lauren. Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

Will Lauren and Kail ever work things out between each other?

Although things have been rocky between Kail and Lauren, she recently admitted that she would like to have a relationship with Lauren like she has with Vee Torres, her ex Jo Rivera’s wife.

It doesn’t look like Javi will be reconciling his romantic relationships with either of his baby mamas any time soon. Perhaps Kail’s wish will come true, and she can bond with Lauren.

Until then, fans can keep up with Kail’s story on Teen Mom 2, but it won’t include Javi, as none of her exes want to film for the show any longer.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.