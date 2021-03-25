Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
News

Teen Mom 2: Kailyn Lowry says she’d like a relationship with Lauren Comeau like the one she has with Vee Torres


Kailyn Lowry of Teen Mom 2
Kailyn Lowry of Teen Mom 2. Pic credit: MTV

Kailyn Lowry of Teen Mom 2 fame asked her followers to ask her “anyyyyything” this week and she delivered the answers.

Kail took to her Instagram stories to answer her fans’ questions. The first question she answered was, “Would you ever do an RV trip with your kids. Like visiting diff states.”

Kailyn’s reply was “absolutely” in all caps.

Related Gallery
View More Pics

Next one of Kail’s followers asked, “How’s the working out/weight loss journey going?” Kail revealed there was a “big update” about that on her next Coffee Convos podcast.

monsterscriticsreality

447 564

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

Another fan asked, “Are you building a 5 bedroom house?” Kail revealed that the house will be 6 bedrooms and started a poll, asking whether she should do a reveal, with a partially hidden pic in the background of a “3D rendering of what the exterior” of her house will look like.

Comments Box SVG iconsUsed for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

The next fan asked, “Take out or home cooked meals?” Kail responded with a photo of a Hello Fresh recipe, and jokingly asked, “Does this count? LOL”

Another fan asked if Kail will have another baby and she responded that it was another topic that will be covered on her latest Coffee Convos podcast.

A fan asked Kailyn about her relationship with Lauren

One fan asked a seemingly taboo question, but to be fair, Kail told followers to ask her “anyyyyything.” They asked Kail, “What is the status of you ever becoming cool with Lauren the way you are with Vee?”

Kailyn answered, “one day we will be on the same page at the same time.”

Kailyn Lowry of Teen Mom 2 on Instagram
Kail answered fan questions in a Q&A. Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

Kailyn Lowry admits she ‘did Lauren dirty’

Kailyn and her ex Javi have had their fair share of drama, a lot of it involving his estranged fiancee, Lauren Comeau . Most recently, Kail made a questionable move on the show when she outed Javi on air, claiming he texted her for sex.

Kail later said she “did Lauren dirty” and regretted making the ordeal public. She issued a public apology to Lauren by tweeting, “I want to publicly apologize to Lauren in regards to tonight’s episode. She didn’t deserve the humiliation she was put through due to a situation between Javi & me.”

“I’ve been in her shoes and I’ve felt that pain, however, have never experienced that being exploited on TV. I did have a private conversation with her, but owe her a public apology as well.” 

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.

Mona Wexler
Latest posts by Mona Wexler (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
RELATED POSTS
Jade Cline during an episode of Teen Mom 2
Teen Mom 2 fans take aim at Jade Cline for leaving a gun out where daughter Kloie could reach it
Kailyn on Teen Mom 2. Pic credit: MTV
Angry Kailyn Lowry fumes after ‘narcissist’ Chris Lopez cuts Lux Russell’s hair
Javi Marroquin during an episode of Teen Mom 2
Teen Mom 2: Javi Marroquin speaks out after Lauren Comeau’s emotional Instagram live
Chelsea Houska on Teen Mom 2.
Teen Mom 2 spoilers: Is this the reason Chelsea Houska quit the MTV show?
Chelsea Houska at Teen Mom 2 reunion.
Chelsea Houska shows off growing baby bump in spandex outfit and Teen Mom 2 fans can’t get over how cute...
Jenelle Evans during an episode of Teen Mom 2
Teen Mom 2 fans are clowning Jenelle Evans after mother Barbara sets the record straight about Jace
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x