Teen Mom 2: Kailyn Lowry says she’d like a relationship with Lauren Comeau like the one she has with Vee Torres

Kailyn Lowry of Teen Mom 2 fame asked her followers to ask her “anyyyyything” this week and she delivered the answers.

Kail took to her Instagram stories to answer her fans’ questions. The first question she answered was, “Would you ever do an RV trip with your kids. Like visiting diff states.”

Kailyn’s reply was “absolutely” in all caps.

Next one of Kail’s followers asked, “How’s the working out/weight loss journey going?” Kail revealed there was a “big update” about that on her next Coffee Convos podcast.

Another fan asked, “Are you building a 5 bedroom house?” Kail revealed that the house will be 6 bedrooms and started a poll, asking whether she should do a reveal, with a partially hidden pic in the background of a “3D rendering of what the exterior” of her house will look like.

The next fan asked, “Take out or home cooked meals?” Kail responded with a photo of a Hello Fresh recipe, and jokingly asked, “Does this count? LOL”

Another fan asked if Kail will have another baby and she responded that it was another topic that will be covered on her latest Coffee Convos podcast.

A fan asked Kailyn about her relationship with Lauren

One fan asked a seemingly taboo question, but to be fair, Kail told followers to ask her “anyyyyything.” They asked Kail, “What is the status of you ever becoming cool with Lauren the way you are with Vee?”

Kailyn answered, “one day we will be on the same page at the same time.”

Kail answered fan questions in a Q&A. Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

Kailyn Lowry admits she ‘did Lauren dirty’

Kailyn and her ex Javi have had their fair share of drama, a lot of it involving his estranged fiancee, Lauren Comeau . Most recently, Kail made a questionable move on the show when she outed Javi on air, claiming he texted her for sex.

Kail later said she “did Lauren dirty” and regretted making the ordeal public. She issued a public apology to Lauren by tweeting, “I want to publicly apologize to Lauren in regards to tonight’s episode. She didn’t deserve the humiliation she was put through due to a situation between Javi & me.”

“I’ve been in her shoes and I’ve felt that pain, however, have never experienced that being exploited on TV. I did have a private conversation with her, but owe her a public apology as well.”

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.