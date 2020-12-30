Kailyn Lowry conflicted about telling Lauren Comeau the truth about Javi Marroquin on Teen Mom 2

On the latest episode of Teen Mom 2, Kailyn Lowry was torn about whether or not she should tell Javi Marroquin’s fiance Lauren Comeau the truth about him trying to hook up with her.

In an earlier episode, Kail accused Javi of trying to hook up with her at a WaWa parking lot. She made the accusation after she became frustrated that Javi wouldn’t drive to pick up their son Lincoln after he previously agreed to do so.

Kail told her producer that he’d have no problem driving all the way to hookup, but did not want to drive there to pick up his son. The accusation caused havoc in Javi and Lauren’s relationship.

During the season finale, Kail recalled feeling guilty about her role in the whole thing and said she felt bad for Lauren that she said something on television. Kail said if she was in Lauren’s position, she would feel humiliated to find out the way that she did.

Kail discussed going to therapy to work on taking accountability for the role she plays in co-parenting decisions that lead to drama and she acknowledged she was wrong not to talk to Lauren in private.

Javi asks Kail to have his back

During the episode, Lauren and Kail spoke on the phone. Before the conversation, Javi reached out to Kail through text and asked her to have his back if Lauren asked any questions.

After Kail and Lauren’s conversation, which was not aired on television, Kail told the producer that she didn’t tell her exactly what happened and felt it was Javi’s place to do so even though she felt awful about it.

She said, “I mean, I apologized to her. I feel like, this isn’t the first time I’ve said something on TV, this isn’t the first time I’ve embarrassed her and she said that and she’s right. She said, woman-to-woman, that if I know information or if I know…then I have to give it to her.”

“She’s literally begging me for the truth. And I was just like, ‘I can’t. You guys have to work that out.’ And I told her and I told Javi the same thing. But I thought he was going to admit at least what was in the scene,” Kail explained.

Kail said she was torn because she knew Lauren deserved the truth but she didn’t want anything she said to negatively impact her co-parenting relationship with Javi.

She said, “I don’t want that at all, like, let her call me a liar and let her think I’m a liar. Like, I almost feel like that’s what I need to do. And just let them work it out.”

Lauren and Javi’s relationship status

While neither Lauren nor Javi have publicly shared the current status of their relationship, fans have assumed the two are no longer together. Kail’s hookup accusation marks the second time Javi was unfaithful to Lauren.

Following the hookup allegation, Lauren spent several weeks in Maine with their son Eli and her family. She came back to Delaware to celebrate Eli’s birthday with Javi, however, fans speculated that the decision was solely for their son and not to work on their relationship.

Lauren has shared several cryptic messages on her social media that have alluded to the fact she’s been trying to move on. One of them was even posted on Javi’s birthday in place of a birthday acknowledgment.

She recently shared a Facebook post searching for housing leads on any rent to own properties in the Delaware area. Her Instagram stories show that she may still be living with Javi in Delaware until she finds a suitable place to live.

We may not know for certain whether Javi has continued to deny Kail’s allegations, but things do not look good for his future with Lauren.

