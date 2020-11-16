Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau back together for their son’s birthday

Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau were together over the weekend to celebrate their son, Eli turning two.

It has been weeks since the two have been seen together after Kailyn Lowry dropped a bombshell on a recent Teen Mom 2 episode, revealing that Javi still wanted to have sex with her.

She backed up her claims while reading the texts to the crew while the cameras rolled.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Where has Lauren Comeau been with Eli?

Since all of this went down in October, Lauren Comeau has been in Maine with her family and Eli. Details about what happened between the two weren’t made public.

Javi Marroquin posted and deleted several things over the course of a few weeks before temporarily disappearing from social media altogether.

This isn’t the first time things went south with Javi and Lauren.

They have been on and off since 2017, with his dating Briana DeJesus in between his relationships with her. Unfortunately, this time things appear to be more complicated, especially with Eli involved.

On social media, Lauren Comeau has limited commenting on some of her posts. After she was humiliated on Teen Mom 2, she likely needed to get away and think about things.

She has shared photos of Eli and tagged places in Maine. That is where she feels at home with her family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Javi Marroquin (@javim9)

Will Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau reconcile?

At this point, neither Javi nor Lauren have spoken out about what the future will hold. This is not the first time he has done something like this to her, which caused her to leave.

They came together to celebrate their son, Eli, on his special day.

Javi’s older son, Lincoln, also celebrated his birthday. Lauren has always been good about including Lincoln in everything. In fact, Isaac has also been invited to spend time with them as well.

Acting like adults is what is best for the kids. This appears to be a good example of that.

Things are still new with the split for the couple. Lauren has calculated what she posts and has yet to slam or call Javi Marroquin out publicly. Most of what she shares has been about Eli.

He has been doing better, and aside from the photos he shared for both boys’ birthday, he hasn’t posted anything in three weeks.

For Eli’s birthday, Lauren Comeau and Javi Marroquin were able to come together, and that’s what matters the most.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.