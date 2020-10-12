Teen Mom 2: Kailyn Lowry calls out Javi Marroquin for trying to hook up

Kailyn Lowry is calling out Javi Marroquin for trying to hook up with her on Teen Mom 2.

In a sneak peek for the next episode of Teen Mom 2, Kail recalls a recent trip to her local Wawa. While getting gas, she was approached by Javi who began to make sexual advances at her.

She told her producer, “I was getting gas and he opened the door and was like, I want to f*** you, plain and simple”.

Kail followed up the claim by reading text messages from him which read “Bout to leave the gym…want me to slide through?”

The alleged hook up attempts come amidst Kail’s frustration with Javi, who was seemingly unwilling to drive halfway to pick up their son, Lincoln. Kail says to her producer, “You’re willing to come to Middletown to f*** me? But you won’t come to Middletown to come get your son. Only if it benefits you in a sexual way.”

Javi Marroquin has a history of cheating

Javi is no stranger to infidelity and has a long history of cheating on his exes. Just last summer, only weeks after proposing to current fiance, Lauren Comeau, Javi was accused of cheating with an alleged naked woman in his bedroom.

In an attempt to reconcile with Lauren, he posted a heartfelt letter to his Instagram page apologizing for his actions. “I will do everything in my power to become a better man and hopefully one day you can forgive me. I’ll do anything to have you home.”

Lauren eventually moved back into their home but it appears Javi may not have learned his lesson after all.

Teen Mom 2 fans react

In the comments of the Teen Mom 2 preview, fans have mixed feelings on Kail’s recent accusations with some feeling it was inappropriate to air Javi’s dirty laundry on camera.

One fan wrote, “Kail being hella petty.. not saying Javi isn’t in the wrong but address the situation like an adult with the people involved! Drama sells tho! & it seems Kail always has plenty of drama.”

Other fans weren’t willing to let the alleged serial cheater off so easy, with another writing, “Javi is a straight up 🤡 at this point. If Lauren doesn’t leave this time, she never will. She literally watched him choose her as last pick on international television. Get some self-confidence and bounce, girl. You and your son deserve better.”

Javi recently made a long post to Instagram where he wrote, “None of this is worth it to me and I’m not about this drama back and forth on social media.”

If Kail’s accusations of Javi trying to hook up with her prove to be true, it looks like Javi could have more than his share of social media drama to deal with.

Check out the sneak peek and be sure to tune in and see what happens next.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.