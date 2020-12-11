It’s Javi Marroquin’s birthday and we’re pretty sure Lauren Comeau is throwing shade at rumored ex

Javi Marroquin celebrated his birthday today and shared several pictures to his Instagram stories of birthday tributes from friends.

Javi also shared a photo of his son Eli getting a haircut to start his birthday. Javi shares Eli with his rumored ex-fiance, Lauren Comeau.

Lauren went back to Delaware recently after she spent time with family in Maine following Kailyn Lowry’s allegation that Javi tried to hook up with her. Javi and Lauren were together in Delaware to celebrate Eli’s birthday.

Since the hookup allegations, neither Javi nor Lauren have confirmed their current relationship status. Several fans believe Lauren is done with Javi for good and her recent post would further solidify that theory.

Instead of wishing Javi a happy birthday, Lauren made a post that looked like she was throwing shade his way. She posted a photo to her Instagram stories with the quote, “Fall back in love with yourself…the way you want somebody else to. Set the tone!”

The post is the latest in cryptic messages that Lauren has posted since the drama began.

Lauren looks for a new home

After Lauren returned to Delaware, fans wondered whether it meant she and Javi were trying to make things work or if they were putting their issues aside to be there for their son.

The answer became more clear as it was reported that Lauren shared a Facebook post looking for housing recommendations. In the post, she wrote, “Hi Delaware friends! If any of you know of a short term rental options, 6 months or under, or a rent to own option – please let me know!”

The fact that she entertained rent to own options would indicate that things aren’t going well for her and Javi.

Javi recently joined Instagram again after a brief hiatus. Before disabling his account, he had created a prayer group and asked his followers to join him.

During the prayer sessions, Javi admitted that he was going through a rough patch. Days after the group started, he temporarily disabled his Instagram account.

Javi continues to support his kids

Now that Javi is back on Instagram, his main focus seems to be on his sons.

Just a few days ago, Javi shared a bathroom selfie which included Eli and his son Lincoln who he shares with Kailyn Lowry. The photo showed a note written by the boy’s elf on a shelf.

While Javi is clearly putting in an effort with his children, Lauren has not appeared in any of his social media content.

Lauren’s shade on Javi’s birthday further supports Teen Mom 2 fan’s theories that Lauren is finished with Javi for good. Javi and Lauren continue to be silent about the status of their relationship.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.