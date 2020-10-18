Lauren Comeau still spending time with family in Maine after Kailyn Lowry called out Javi Marroquin for trying to hook up

Lauren Comeau is still spending time with family after Kailyn Lowry called out her fiance, Javi Marroquin for trying to hook up.

Days after posting a cryptic message to her Instagram story, sparking speculation amongst fans on whether Lauren would finally be cutting ties with Javi, she appears to be with her family in Maine.

Lauren’s Instagram stories cause speculation

On Thursday, October 15, Lauren posted a message with the words, “This necessary ending will lead you to find your true life path and purpose which you are promoted to fully undertake. Keep up the positive energies and expect further prosperity, fulfillment and happiness to enter your life.”

Days later, Lauren shared a video of her and Javi’s son Eli spending time with his grandmother. The caption read, “81 year old Nannie just slinging kids around”.

The post was followed up with another video of her feeding shrimp to Eli with the caption, “My little Maine boy had shrimp today and liked it!!”

Javi has yet to appear in any of these recent stories, causing fans to wonder where they stand in their relationship.

Kail accuses Javi of trying to hook up

In the most recent episode of Teen Mom 2, Kail made allegations that Javi recently tried to hook up with her. She described a trip to her local Wawa. While getting gas, she was approached by Javi who opened her car door and said, “I want to f*** you, plain and simple.”

Kail supported her claim with text messages she received from him which read, “Bout to leave the gym…want me to slide through?”

Kail makes a public apology to Lauren

Quickly after the episode aired, Kail took to Twitter to issue a public apology to Lauren. Her post read, “I want to publicly apologize to Lauren in regards to tonight’s episode. She didn’t deserve the humiliation she was put through due to a situation between Javi & me. I’ve been in her shoes and I’ve felt that pain, however have never experienced that being exploited on tv.”

Lauren has yet to publicly acknowledge Kail’s apology nor address the hook-up allegations and current status of her engagement.

With her Instagram stories from Maine and Javi nowhere to be seen, fans are left wondering about the future of their relationship. The drama is just starting to unfold.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays 8/7c on MTV.