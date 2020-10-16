Will Kailyn Lowry’s accusations against Javi Marroquin end his relationship? Lauren Comeau shares cryptic message

It looks like there’s trouble in paradise between Teen Mom 2 stars Lauren Comeau and fiance, Javi Marroquin, as Lauren shares a cryptic message on her Instagram, leaving fans wondering if this is the beginning of the end of their relationship.

On Thursday, October 15, Lauren posted a message with the words, “This necessary ending will lead you to find your true life path and purpose which you are promoted to fully undertake. Keep up the positive energies and expect further prosperity, fulfillment and happiness to enter your life.”

Javi accused of trying to hook up with Kail

The recent development comes days after Kailyn Lowry’s accusations that ex, Javi, attempted to hook up with her.

In the most recent episode of Teen Mom 2, Kail recalls a trip to her local Wawa. While getting gas, she was approached by Javi who began to make sexual advances at her.

She told her producer, “I was getting gas and he opened the door and was like, I want to f*** you, plain and simple.”

Kail followed up the claim by reading text messages from him which read “Bout to leave the gym…want me to slide through?”

Javi has a long history of cheating on his exes. Last summer, he issued a public apology to Lauren after he was accused of cheating with an alleged naked woman in his bedroom.

He wrote, “I will do everything in my power to become a better man and hopefully one day you can forgive me. I’ll do anything to have you home.”

The couple eventually reconciled but after Kail’s recent allegations, it’s not clear how long that will last.

Kail apologizes to Lauren

Following the newest Teen Mom 2 episode, Kail publicly apologized to Lauren for airing their dirty laundry on screen.

Kail tweeted, “I want to publicly apologize to Lauren in regards to tonight’s episode. She didn’t deserve the humiliation she was put through due to a situation between Javi & me. I’ve been in her shoes and I’ve felt that pain, however have never experienced that being exploited on tv,” she continued, “I did have a private conversation with her, but owe her a public apology as well.”

Lauren did not publicly respond to Kail’s apology.

It’s unclear whether Lauren and Javi’s relationship will be able to withstand the newest allegations. Has she finally had enough? Tune in to Teen Mom 2 to keep up to date on the latest drama.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays 8/7c on MTV.