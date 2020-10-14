Kailyn Lowry posts public apology for Lauren Comeau after calling out Javi Marroquin on Teen Mom 2

Kailyn Lowry has hit a rough patch with baby daddy number two, Javi Marroquin.

Kailyn and Javi have feuded on and off since before they were divorced three years ago, and on last night’s episode, Kailyn made some eye-popping allegations against her former husband.

Kailyn claimed that Javi tried to hook up with her in a Wawa parking lot while Lauren was at home with their son. Javi vaguely responded to the allegations, but didn’t outright deny them.

Now, however, it seems that Kail is regretting her decision to air out the pair’s dirty laundry on Teen Mom 2.

Kailyn Lowry issues apology

Kailyn was clearly angry with Javi when she told producers on camera that he tried to hook up with her, and she’s now admitting that her heat-of-the-moment decision to call him out may not have been the best choice.

In a pair of tweets posted last night, Kail apologized to Javi’s fiancee Lauren for bringing her into the feud.

“I want to publicly apologize to Lauren in regards to tonight’s episode. She didn’t deserve the humiliation she was put through due to a situation between Javi & me. I’ve been in her shoes and I’ve felt that pain, however have never experienced that being exploited on tv,” Kailyn wrote.

She continued, “I did have a private conversation with her, but owe her a public apology as well.”

Lauren hasn’t publicly responded to Kailyn’s apology.

Javi has had cheating scandals in the past

Unfortunately for Lauren, this isn’t the first time Javi has been accused of cheating on her.

Last year, Javi seemingly confirmed rumors that he cheated on Lauren in their home during a party after Lauren had gone to sleep. The ensuing fight resulted in a 911 call, and police had to break up the altercation.

However, a few months later, the pair decided to try to work things out. They’ve stayed out of the spotlight for the most part since then, but there’s no telling how this recent scandal may be affecting their relationship.

Javi and Lauren share a 23-month-old son, Eli, and co-parent Javi’s son Lincoln with Kail. Kailyn has publicly argued with and criticized Lauren, most recently on her podcast, Coffee Convos.

When announcing her newest podcast with Vee, Jo Rivera’s wife, Kail was questioned about why she had such a great relationship with Vee but not with Lauren.

“First of all. That’s not Lincoln’s stepmom,” Kailyn wrote to a critical fan on Instagram. “Second of all, you have NO IDEA what goes on off-camera and the reason why it’ll never be the same type of relationship as I have with Vee.”

Javi jumped to Lauren’s defense, but there’s no telling whether it will be enough to redeem him amid this new accusation.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.