Teen Mom 2: Javi Marroquin reacts to Kailyn Lowry’s hookup accusations but doesn’t deny it

Javi Marroquin has had a busy few years.

After he returned from deployment in Qatar in 2016, he and his then-wife and Teen Mom 2 costar Kailyn Lowry knew that their marriage was on the rocks. They briefly tried to reconcile, but finalized their divorce in July of 2017, just a few weeks before Kailyn gave birth to her third child (who is not Javi’s).

Javi then went on a whirlwind dating spree- he was tied to Real World alum Madison Channing Walls, his other Teen Mom 2 costar Briana DeJesus (which infuriated Kail), and more.

He finally ended up with his current girlfriend, Lauren Comeau, who became pregnant with the couple’s first child together very early on in their relationship. Lauren gave birth to baby Eli in November of 2018.

However, despite the numerous other women in his life, Javi never shook rumors that he was trying to get back with Kail. And now, it appears that Javi has stopped denying them.

Kailyn drops a bomb

In a clip from tonight’s episode, Kailyn accuses Javi of trying to hook up with her despite his relationship with Lauren.

“Is that why you tried to f**k me on Tuesday in the Wawa parking lot while your girlfriend’s home with your son?” Kail said to a producer when the topic of Javi came up. “He pulled into the Wawa parking lot while I was getting gas. He was like ‘Hey, what’s up?’ And he opened [his car] door and was like, ‘I wanna f**k you, plain and simple.”

Kail also offered texts to “prove” her claims.

It certainly looks bad for Javi, and he won’t respond directly to the accusations.

“We stay out of all this drama and 100% mind our business,” Javi wrote in an Instagram comment. “We don’t film…You guys hate on Lauren if she does too much or if she doesn’t do enough. Never hesitates when Isaac wants to come over. I’ve paid for my mistakes but Lauren doesn’t deserve this backlash at all.

This season has been filled with Baby Daddy drama

For Kailyn, this season of Teen Mom 2 has been filled with drama surrounding co-parenting her children.

While she’s usually able to peacefully co-parent with Isaac’s dad Jo, the two hit a rough patch early on this season. They ended up working through their issues in a family therapy session.

Lux’s dad Chris has been absent for most of Lux’s life, which obviously upsets Kailyn.

The additional issues with Javi don’t make Kail’s life any easier- but they do make for good TV.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.