Teen Mom 2: Kailyn Lowry says none of her exes wanted to film Season 11 of the show

Kailyn Lowry talked about parenting her four boys during Season 11 of Teen Mom 2 without her baby daddies on camera and detailed why they declined to appear on the show.

“We’re co-parenting. We’re trying to do the best we can,” said the New York Times bestselling author of her three baby daddies, Jo, Javi and Chris.

“I think this season I tried really hard to kind of keep a lot of things private, only because none of my kids’ dads really want to film. So I tell my story kind of without a whole lot of that, but we’re doing OK,” she shared.

Although all of Kail’s baby daddies have appeared in episodes of Teen Mom 2 at some point, she revealed that none of them were open to film for season 11.

Kail found similarities in her relationships with her baby daddies

“I think they’re all a work in progress. We have really, really good periods of time and then we’ll hit a bump in the road. I think all of them are the same in that way,” she explained.

Even though she’s been co-parenting with Jo for over a decade, Kail admitted their relationship could still use some work.

“I think that a huge part of co-parenting is really compromising and understanding the other parent’s point of view for the best interest of the child. Jo and I have been doing this for 11 years, and we’re still a work in progress.”

Kail’s ex, Chris Lopez, also felt his co-parenting relationship with Kail could use improvement, calling it a “work in progress.”

Kail has shared her life with viewers for over a decade

The 29-year-old mother of four has been sharing her life with fans of the franchise for 11 years. Viewers have watched Kail’s journey and kept up with her exes along the way.

When Kail first appeared on 16 and Pregnant, she was pregnant with her first baby, Isaac, whose father is Jo Rivera. After graduating to the cast of Teen Mom 2, viewers met another of Kail’s exes, Javi Marroquin, with whom she shares son Lincoln.

In future seasons, Kail, who has contemplated leaving the show, had two more babies, Lux and Creed, both with off-again boyfriend Chris Lopez.

Chris has been especially candid about not wanting to be filmed on Teen Mom 2. Recently he hinted he would pursue legal action if he appears on any episodes of the show this season.

Though it looks like Kail’s exes won’t be appearing this season, fans of the show can catch up with Kail and the rest of the moms tonight for this season’s debut episode.

Season 11 of Teen Mom 2 premieres tonight, May 4 at 8/7c on MTV.