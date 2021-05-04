Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry says she’s ‘thought about walking away’ from the show

Kail Lowry admitted to thinking about leaving the Teen Mom franchise. Pic credit: MTV

Ahead of the Season 11 premiere, Kail Lowry of Teen Mom 2 recently admitted that she has considered leaving the show, calling it a “unique opportunity.”

“I would be lying if I said I never thought about walking away,” Kail said while talking about her future with the Teen Mom franchise.

The 29-year-old mom and entrepreneur has shared her life with Teen Mom 2 fans for 12 years now, documenting her struggles as a young mom.

With four sons, Isaac, 11, Lincoln, 7, Lux, 3, and Creed, 9 months, and several business ventures on her plate, Kail certainly has her hands full.

Would Kail go through with it?

“But you know, it all goes back to the fact that I just feel like this is such a unique opportunity that I just don’t know if I would ever really be able to execute, you know what I mean?”

Although Kail doesn’t have any intentions to leave the show just yet, she hinted that the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2 was “chaotic” and “bittersweet.”

Kail faces plenty of challenges, and when asked which of those challenges was her biggest one this season, she answered, “Deciding whether or not to move back to Dover and kind of starting over.”

To be closer to her two youngest sons’ father and her ex, Chris Lopez, Kail moved from Dover, Delaware to Middletown. One of Kail’s projects on her ever-growing list is building a new home, which she revealed in a Q&A earlier this year.

Kail talked about the upcoming ‘good drama’ this season

“There’s obviously some drama with me moving,” Kail said “I think that there may be some good drama for me in that, you know, balancing motherhood and really getting into other business opportunities.”

“So that for me, I feel like is good drama that I don’t feel like I’ve had throughout the seasons as much. So I’m excited for people to see that side of me.”

Although Kail has only considered leaving the show, her former cast mate and Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska did just that last year, announcing her departure after 10 seasons.

Kail understood why Chelsea Houska left the series

“I definitely miss her and having conversations about this show and stuff, but we still talk about other things,” Kail said. “And I, I do understand like, where she was at, and why she left. So, I definitely don’t fault her for that.”

“But obviously, I’m going to miss her. But I’m so excited to see what kind of projects she works on in the future.”

Kail also talked recently about fans seeing another side of her life that doesn’t involve co-parenting.

Teen Mom 2 fans can catch up with Kail and the rest of the cast, including new member Ashley Jones, tomorrow night.

Season 11 of Teen Mom 2 premieres on Tuesday, May 4 at 8/7c on MTV.