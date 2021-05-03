Kail Lowry hopes new season of Teen Mom 2 shows other sides of her life besides co-parenting

Kail Lowry said she hopes viewers see other parts of her life besides co-parenting Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 veteran Kail Lowry talked about the upcoming season of the show and revealed that she hopes viewers see other sides of her life besides co-parenting.

Kail shared with PopCulture that she hoped this season of Teen Mom 2 would prove that her “entire life does not revolve around co-parenting.”

The 29-year-old mother of four has plenty more that also occupies her life, such as hosting both her Coffee Convos and Baby Mamas No Drama podcasts, running her Pothead Hair Care line, as well as a collaboration with Wall Blush.

Kail is excited to showcase her business ventures

Kail is hopeful that the new season will showcase her various business ventures

She said, “I think this season we focus a lot more on my businesses and what we’re doing for work. I think that this season is a lot of growing and evolving and self-awareness.”

She added, “I hope that is what people take away from my story.”

Kail talked about hosting her podcast Coffee Convos with Lindsie Chrisley and said, “It’s cool because [Teen Mom 2] is great, and I love when people follow my story, but there’s so much more.”

The New York Times bestselling author was pleasantly surprised at how well co-hosting Baby Mamas No Drama has gone with Vee Torres.

“I didn’t think I would ever work with her in a business capacity, and it’s been a lot of fun,” she admitted.

When talking about custody of her kids and their fathers, Kail revealed that custody agreements are in place and things continue to move forward.

As far as her co-parenting relationship with Javi, the teen mom said they were in a “good place” and when it comes to their son Lincoln, she’s “hoping we’re doing all the right things for [him].”

Kail opened up about dating

Between raising her four boys, co-parenting with three different baby daddies, running her businesses, and building a new home, Kail doesn’t have time for much else and said that, at least for now, dating is “a little bit out of the question.”

She added, “I absolutely am not interested,” when it comes to dating at the moment.

She shared the same sentiment last month during a Q&A when she told a fan who asked if she was looking for a boyfriend, “😂😂😂 no, no. I’m all the way good. But thank you for asking.”

Kail welcomed new cast member Ashley Jones last week on social media and said she was “excited” for her to join the Teen Mom 2 cast. Kail and Ashley were already friends before, so her advice to newbie Ashley was “keep [her] cool” and prepare for the “tough questions,” saying that she and fellow castmate Leah Messer will have her back.

Fans of the show can catch up with Kail and the rest of the moms on the season opener tomorrow night.

Season 11 of Teen Mom 2 premiers tomorrow, Tuesday, May 4 at 8/7c on MTV.