Kail Lowry says she’d never get back together with an ex, isn’t looking for a new boyfriend

Kail held another Q&A for her fans this week. Pic credit: MTV

Kail Lowry of Teen Mom 2 held another fan Q&A and revealed that she would never date one of her exes and isn’t currently looking for a boyfriend.

Kail posted a question sticker on Thursday that said, “answering a few good ones 🖤”

She kicked off her Q&A when a fan asked, “If you could say something to yourself from 10 years ago, what would you say to you ?”

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Kail had four answers and she numbered them

“1. Stop people pleasing 2. People are going to talk about you regardless 3. You will make mistakes as a parent & adult – own them & apologize to your kids 4. Be willing to learn & have an open mind about (almost) all things”

Another fan asked, “Dealing with intermittent feelings of loneliness, not close to fam, advice?”

Kail’s response was, “I definitely experience this – even when my kids are next to me. I think staying busy and finding things that are fulfilling in other ways could be helpful. But also, I need tips too! LOL”

Love Teen Mom as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Kailyn answered fan questions in her Instagram stories. Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

Kail made it clear that she isn’t looking for a new boyfriend or getting back together with any exes

One fan got right down to business and asked Kail, “Are you looking for a new boyfriend”

Kail found the question amusing and replied, “😂😂😂 no, no. I’m all the way good. But thank you for asking.”

Kail was candid in her answers, as always. Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

The next question asked was, “Would you ever consider getting back with an ex?”

Kail simply responded, “No.”

Kail was upfront about her issues with Vee

One fan wanted to know what went down between Kail and Vee. They said, “Made me sad to hear that there was a little problem with you &vee 😥 love y’all relationship!”

Kail explained, “Growing pains, still learning & finding a new balance coparenting & running a business together.”

Kail addressed loneliness and a scuffle with Vee. Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

Kail then shared a link to her Baby Mamas No Drama podcast and told her followers that she talked about what happened between her and Vee in that episode.

The two recently hashed out their issues on their podcast. Kail shared, “We haven’t podcasted in some time [together] because we were having some internal conflict. We were having some internal issues.

“We were having some co-parenting bumps in the road. We took the time to podcast with other people and took a break and worked it out, and now we’re back.”

She recently revealed that she would like to have a relationship with Lauren Comeaux like she has with Vee.

Kail is always an open book and stays busy with work and family

Kail made headlines earlier this month when she revealed that her youngest son, Creed, is why she may not have any more kids.

Kail was candid again this month when she named which ex she wouldn’t be getting back together with: Javi Marroquin.

In between staying busy with her podcasts, new wallpaper collaboration, and hair care line, Kail is building a new house for herself and her four sons.

Fans can catch up with what else is going on in Kail’s busy life when Teen Mom 2 returns to the air next month.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus, returning to the air on Tuesday, May 4 at 8/7c on MTV.