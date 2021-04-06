Teen Mom 2: Kailyn Lowry reveals which baby daddy she won’t be rekindling romance with

Kailyn Lowry of Teen Mom 2. Pic credit: MTV

Kailyn Lowry of Teen Mom 2 answered another fan Q&A, true-or-false style, and revealed which one of her baby’s fathers she won’t be getting back together with.

Kail asked her fans to “type something” on her Instagram stories and in true Kailyn fashion, she delivered honest, straightforward answers.

One of her followers got right down to business and wanted an answer to their question, “There’s hopes for u and Javi to get back together?”

Kail shut down the rumors when she replied, “False. We are doing a really good job co-parenting & having boundaries.”

Kailyn and Javi sparked rumors they were back together earlier this year

It looks like Kail won’t be rekindling a romance with her ex-husband, despite the gossip. The two sparked rumors they were back together earlier this year when Javi’s estranged fiance Lauren accused Kail and Javi of “betraying” her.

Kailyn and Javi were married for five years and share their son, seven-year-old Lincoln. Kail recently revealed that she wouldn’t have another big wedding after spending $35k on her wedding with Javi.

Kailyn answered fans about Javi and her body. Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

Last season, Kailyn revealed in an episode of Teen Mom 2 that Javi tried to hook up with her while he was still dating Lauren.

She told cameras, “He pulled into the Wawa parking lot while I was getting gas and was like ‘Hey, what’s up?’ then he opened the door and was like, ‘I wanna f**k you,’ plain and simple.”

Lauren and Javi both addressed the cheating rumors

Lauren was in tears over the accusations and took to Instagram to talk about the “pain” that Javi and Kailyn caused her.

Javi denied the allegations, calling them “false,” and he said, “While I have tried to avoid a he said/she said situation [by] staying quiet, the accusations Lauren made against me this afternoon on Instagram are false.”

Although Kail and Javi denied a romantic relationship, Lauren wasn’t buying it. Eventually, it led to her leaving Javi, and the couple is now estranged and co-parenting their two-year-old son, Eli.

Kailyn admitted in another Q&A this year that she would like to have a relationship with Lauren like she has with Vee.

Kailyn answered more true or false questions from fans. Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

Kailyn also answered questions about her body and her sexuality

Kail touched on some other topics in her True or False stories. She admitted that it was “false” that she wasn’t excited for Ashley Jones to join the cast of Teen Mom when she said, “False. I love her”

Another one of Kail’s fans asked, “Are you getting your body done again?”

Kail answered this one as “False,” saying, “I’m working on what I’m putting into my body & trying to manage my PCOS symptoms”

Kailyn also got candid about her sexuality when a fan wrote, “you’re interested in both girls and boys”

Kail answered, “True & I’m only answering this because how many of you have asked”

Kailyn talked about her mom and child support

Kailyn touched on the topic of her relationship with her mom when she admitted that she wishes she had a relationship with her mom and never wished for things to turn out the way they did.

She also cleared the air about her baby daddy’s financial contributions when she revealed that none of her baby daddies pay any child support.

Whether fans of the show like Kailyn or not, one thing they can all agree on is that she’s always an open book when it comes to her fans.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.