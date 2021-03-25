Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
Kailyn Lowry never wants a big wedding again after spending $35k marrying Javi Marroquin


Kail Lowry on Teen Mom 2
Kail Lowry says she doesn’t want another big wedding if she gets married again. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry married Javi Marroquin in 2012 but their marriage ended in divorce a few years later.

The two of them made an appearance on Marriage Boot Camp to see if they could work through their issues. While filming, Kail admitted to being unfaithful to Javi while he was deployed, but Javi denied ever cheating on Kail.

A lie detector test determined that Javi was not being truthful with his statement. Their divorce was finalized that year in 2017.

The couple continues to co-parent their son Lincoln, and for the most part, they do so effectively. Kail caused Javi’s problems in his relationship with Lauren Comeau when she revealed that he recently tried to hook up with her.

Despite starting drama for Javi, Kail has said that she feels a “weird, unspoken loyalty” to her baby daddy. She told In Touch that she “would always wish the best for him.”

Since her relationship with Javi, Kail dated baby daddy Chris Lopez off and on for over two years. The couple shares sons Lux and Creed.

Currently, Kail has remained single, but she recently opened up about whether she would want a wedding in the future if she were to meet the right person.

Kail never wants a big wedding again

During an episode of her Baby Mamas No Drama podcast, Kail revealed that her wedding to Javi was extremely expensive and it may have been smarter to spend that money on other things.

She said, “I had a $35,000 wedding and I would never do it again.”

Kail referenced the Netflix series Marriage or Mortgage where couples decide whether they want to spend their money on a home or a lavish wedding.

Kail said, “I asked people what they would do and everyone said mortgage. Even the men that were not married in my life said mortgage.”

When her cohost Vee Rivera asked what type of wedding she would have if she were to do it again in the future, she said, “If I was ever to get remarried, I would want a small intimate destination wedding where if you could pay to come, come, if not, that’s fine, we’ll just do our own thing.”

Kail reflects on the cost of her and Javi’s wedding

According to The Sun, at the time of her and Javi’s wedding, Kail revealed why they went over the top.

She said the couple tried to demonstrate their love for one another and thought a large wedding was the way to do that.

She said, “The real reason behind a more extravagant celebration of our marriage was to show the way we truly feel about each other in front of our friends and family.”

Kail still hasn’t found the person she’d like to spend the rest of her life with. For now, she’s focused on her various business ventures and raising her four boys.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.

