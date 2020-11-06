Kailyn Lowry reveals her ‘weird unspoken loyalty’ to Javi Marroquin after putting him on blast for trying to hook up on Teen Mom 2

Kailyn Lowry revealed she has a “weird unspoken loyalty” to ex-husband Javi Marroquin despite putting him on blast recently for trying to hook up with her.

The Teen Mom 2 star went on her Coffee Convos podcast and revealed, “I don’t hate Javi at all. I just don’t hate him. I have a weird, unspoken loyalty to him that I have not figured out yet. I would always wish the best for him.”

She recalled details of their divorce and said, “I let him talk about it and drag me through the mud, and I never defended myself, ever.”

Kail described how Javi’s image led people to take his side over hers and that it wasn’t worth it to tell her side of the story.

She said, “I felt like no matter how much I defended myself, people were gonna believe what they wanted to believe anyway.”

She added, “He has this great image. He’s a great guy, he’s a great dad, he’s a hard worker, and he is all those things. But it was useless pretty much for me to even sit here and try to convince people of my side.”

While they were together, Kail dealt with cheating rumors when Javi was deployed in Qatar. The couple couldn’t survive the troubles in their marriage and divorced after three years of trying to make it work.

Kail added, “I feel like the truth revealed itself in time. It took a long time. I think that everyone makes mistakes, and I don’t hold any of those things against him now.”

Javi’s history of cheating

Despite Kail’s description of Javi as a “great guy,” he has made several mistakes in staying faithful in his relationships.

Aside from cheating on Kail when they were married, Javi continued to hook up with her while dating other people. At one point in time, Javi dated Briana DeJesus, Kail’s castmate from Teen Mom 2.

While Briana was only with him for a couple of months, the relationship sparked drama. It was later revealed that Javi allegedly continued to hook up with Kail while with Briana.

Javi eventually met his current fiance Lauren Comeau but unfortunately wasn’t able to remain monogamous. Weeks after proposing to Lauren, Javi was accused of cheating with an alleged naked woman in his bedroom.

After getting caught, he posted a heartfelt letter to his Instagram page apologizing for his actions, and Lauren eventually forgave him and moved back into their home.

It didn’t take long for him to find his way into more trouble.

Kail outs Javi despite her “weird loyalty”

On a recent episode of Teen Mom 2, Kail outed Javi for trying to hook up with her while engaged to Lauren.

After becoming angry with Javi for not wanting to meet halfway to pick up their son, Kail told a producer that Javi tried to hook up with her and showed him text messages as proof.

After the news was revealed, Lauren up and left with their son Eli and spent time with family in Maine ever since.

Days after the show aired, Kail publicly apologized to Lauren in a Twitter post.

“I want to publicly apologize to Lauren in regards to tonight’s episode. She didn’t deserve the humiliation she was put through due to a situation between Javi & me. I’ve been in her shoes and I’ve felt that pain, however have never experienced that being exploited on tv.”

Lauren has yet to acknowledge the incident publicly, but Javi has not appeared in any of her social media posts and has since deleted his own Instagram.

Kail admitted to feeling a “weird unspoken loyalty” to Javi, but it still didn’t stop her from blasting him on national television and causing turmoil in his and Lauren’s relationship.

It’s unclear whether Lauren will take Javi back or not or how Kail’s confession will change her relationship with her baby daddy.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.