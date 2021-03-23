Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry hints that she has a new business venture in the works

Kailyn Lowry teases fans with hints about a new business venture she is launching this Friday. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry has never been one to shy away from some hard work.

She has made sure to align herself with several sources of income in order to support her four sons.

As if running a hair care line, being a best-selling author, and co-hosting two podcasts weren’t enough to keep her busy, it looks like Kail has a new side hustle in the works.

She hinted to fans on Instagram that she had been working on something new and was preparing to launch it this Friday.

She shared that she would be posting sneak peeks in her stories and encouraged fans to stay tuned.

In the announcement, Kail was holding something that looked like wallpaper and fans speculated that she could be launching something similar to Chelsea Houska’s wallpaper collection with the company Wall Blush.

Fans are excited about Kail’s next business venture

Several fans commented on Kail’s post and were excited about what she had in the works.

One fan mentioned how Kail had come a long way since the early days of Teen Mom 2.

Another fan hoped that she was coming out with a wallpaper line and was excited about the possibility.

Several followers praised Kail for all of her hard work and mentioned that they were proud of all of her accomplishments and her drive to succeed.

Kail’s various business ventures

Kail has successfully started several different business ventures over the last few years.

She has co-hosted weekly podcasts which include Coffee Convos with Lindsie Chrisley and Baby Mamas No Drama with Vee Rivera.

Kail has also been named a New York Times Best-Selling Author. She’s authored four different books which include A Letter of Love, Hustle and Heart, Pride Over Pity, and a children’s book titled Love Is Bubblegum.

During Christmas time, Kail promoted her books as stocking stuffer ideas and received a lot of positive feedback from fans. When several said they hoped she’d write another book, Kail replied and said, “Fall 2021 I have a novel coming out.”

Kail has also delved into the beauty business and runs her own hair care line called Pot Head Hair Care. The products in the line utilize CBD oil to promote healthy hair.

Fans are eager to find out exactly what type of business Kail is planning to launch this week.

Kail continues to tease her new side hustle on social media.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.