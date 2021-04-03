Teen Mom 2: Kailyn Lowry answered candid fan Q&A about her kids’ dads, more babies, and marriage

Kailyn Lowry of Teen Mom 2 answered another Q&A. Pic credit: MTV

Kailyn Lowry of Teen Mom 2 took to her Instagram stories to answer some fan Q&A’s and talked about everything from her kids’ dads, having more babies, and if she’ll ever marry again.

Kailyn first posted a question sticker for her followers asking them to type something in her stories when she wrote “Ready, set, go!”

Kailyn hosted another Q&A a few weeks ago during which she admitted she would like to have a relationship with Lauren Comeaux like she has with Vee Torres.

Fans played along again this time, asked plenty of questions and Kailyn was open and honest in her answers, as always.

Fans asked plenty of questions and Kail was an open book

One fan asked, “Do u think the dads would keep the kids close if something happened to u”

Kailyn responded with a pic of her son Lux eating an apple and wrote, “I don’t even think they would try.”

When asked if she was excited to move, Kail responded that she was definitely ready, but admitted that she was nervous about sharing the plans for her new home.

Kail recently revealed that she’s building a new house. She shared some 3D renderings of the exterior recently and asked for opinions on which design her followers liked best.

One fan got right to the big questions and asked, “Do you want to get married one day?”

She added some humor to her answer: “I get this question all the time. It really depends on the day you ask. Today, probably not. Next week, I’ll be pinning wedding dresses.”

Kailyn recently talked about not wanting another lavish wedding. She admitted to already spending $35k on her wedding to ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

Could a new Teen Mom 2 spinoff be in the works?

One follower asked, “When is the kailxleah vacations coming to MTV” and Kail replied with a question right back, asking if they’d watch it. She took a poll and 96% of her fans said they would watch.

She also hinted at another possible business venture when a fan asked if she’d do a Coffee Convos reality show. Kailyn hinted that it might be a fun idea. She also revealed that other than her mortgage, she is debt free.

Kailyn answered questions about her kids’ dads and pregnancy. Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

Kailyn also talked about which of her four sons, Isaac, Lincoln, Lux and Creed, gave her the hardest time while she was pregnant. She shared an adorable photo of her youngest son, Creed in the bathtub and wrote, “This one.”

Kailyn revealed more insight about her kids’ futures and whether she’ll have more babies

The big question one follower asked was whether Kail was pregnant. She answered, “Absolutely not.”

She continued her answer, sharing a pic of herself in front of an ultrasound picture and said, “But I am going through the egg retrieval process & freezing my eggs.”

Kailyn talked about getting married again. Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

Kailyn answered some serious questions about her childhood, her finances, and her health

Kailyn dove into more serious topics when she talked about her childhood trauma. A fan told Kail that she is inspiring to others who have experienced similar issues.

Kailyn disclosed that she is in “therapy once a week” and works on not just childhood trauma, but “so many things.”

Kail answered more fan questions. Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

Not surprising to many, Kailyn admitted that she’s closest to Leah Messer of all the Teen Mom 2 cast and shared a pic of the two in swimsuits standing in the water somewhere tropical.

Leah confirmed that the two are BFF’s last month when she shared a series of pics in honor of Kail’s birthday, which some fans thought were “shady.”

Kailyn shared some of her goals for 2021

Kailyn shared some of her goals for this year, which including budgeting, getting her PCOS under control, and losing weight.

She told her followers that she was focusing on budgeting his year as well as trying to control her PCOS symptoms. She hopes to do so by adjusting her diet and exercise routines and lose some weight.

Kailyn is a busy mom, raising four boys, hosting two podcasts or running her hair care business and new wallpaper line.

However, she still takes time to stay in touch with her 4 million Instagram followers making her one of the most relatable moms from Teen Mom 2.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.