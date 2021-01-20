Teen Mom 2: Javi Marroquin speaks out after Lauren Comeau’s emotional Instagram live

Javi Marroquin speaks out after Lauren Comeau’s emotional Instagram live Pic credit: MTV

Lauren Comeau finally spoke publicly months after Kailyn Lowry called out her fiance Javi Marroquin for trying to hook up with her.

Fans wondered whether Javi and Lauren had split up for good and Lauren finally confirmed their split during an Instagram live yesterday.

Lauren told fans through tears that she was in some “real f**king pain” and said how difficult it was to be stuck in Delaware to raise their son Eli with no family or friends around. Lauren said that she felt there was more to the story that Javi and Kail were not telling anyone.

Lauren said, “This has been going on for three years…I think there’s a lot more that none of us know and only two people know. I think there’s a lot more truth to it.”

Following the Instagram live, fans speculated that Lauren found out additional information or received some type of confirmation that Javi and Kail had actually been hooking up. Javi spoke out and denied Lauren’s accusations.

Javi denies cheating on Lauren

Javi spoke to InTouch and defended his side of the story.

He said, “While I have tried to avoid a he said/she said situation [by] staying quiet, the accusations Lauren made against me this afternoon on Instagram are false. My only focus right now is creating healthy co-parenting relationships with both Lauren and Kail for the sake of my boys and bettering myself.”

While Javi continued to deny that anything happened between him and Kail, he has been accused of cheating on Lauren in the past. Javi was allegedly caught hooking up with another girl in their home and after initially breaking up, he and Lauren eventually ended up back together.

Kail and Javi go car shopping together

During Lauren’s Instagram live, she made a comment that had fans wondering whether something happened to push her to do the live.

Lauren said something about finding out additional information from the kids and said, “If you see Javi driving around in a black Suburban today, now you know why,”

Fans noticed that in Kail and Javi’s Instagram stories, the two of them appeared to be at the same car dealership together.

According to a source that spoke to The Ashley, Javi purchased Kail’s old car, which upset Lauren. Javi supposedly traded in his car to get Kail’s black Suburban that she had recently traded-in.

Whether or not the car trade is any indication that Kail and Javi have continued to hook up remains to be seen. Javi continues to be adamant that he did not cheat on Lauren with Kail and that there is nothing going on between them.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.