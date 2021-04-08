Chris Lopez shares that he and Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry are in a better place with co-parenting but admits it’s still a ‘work in progress’ Pic credit: MTV

Kailyn Lowry has had a difficult time co-parenting with her ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez and much of that drama has played out during episodes of Teen Mom 2.

Kail and Chris dated off-and-on for a couple of years but they weren’t able to make things work.

Kail often referred to their relationship as “toxic” and has accused Chris of being an absent father. The former couple has been involved in several altercations, one of which ended in Kail’s arrest.

Despite their tumultuous past, it looks like things are starting to get better between Kail and Chris. They share sons Lux and Creed and have worked hard to co-parent peacefully.

Chris recently shared on his Instagram stories that their co-parenting relationship is “better [than] it was” but admitted it was still a “work in progress.”

Kail and Chris faced legal issues

Aside from typical disagreements, both Kail and Chris have landed into legal trouble in the past due to the drama between the two of them.

Back in September, Kail was arrested after she allegedly hit Chris several times during an argument.

While Kail denied that the altercation ever became physical, she was upset with Chris after cutting their son Lux’s hair without her permission.

Things have been relatively quiet regarding drama between the former couple ever since January when the offensive touching charges against Kail were dropped.

The Ashley reported that Chris never actually pressed charges against her for the incident. It’s possible that could have contributed to getting their co-parenting relationship to a better place.

Chris also found himself dealing with the law in January 2020.

Kail had filed a protective order against him due to an altercation that occurred previously, and Chris was arrested for allegedly violating that order.

Kail and Chris attempt to co-parent peacefully

Despite their ups and downs, Kail and Chris appear to be doing what they can to co-parent peacefully.

During his podcast P.T.S.D – Pressure Talks with Single Dads, Chris described how they had a hard time getting on the same page due to differing religious beliefs.

He described himself as a spiritual person who believes in a higher power but said that Kail did not share those same views.

He said, “We’re going to have to come to some type of agreement, you know, a respect level. You might not believe in something that I do, so respect that. You feel me?”

Regardless of their differing perspectives, it appears that Kail and Chris are finally starting to be in a better place.

The two of them often share photos with their children, who appear happy and well cared for.

It’s likely fans will hear more about the status of Kail and Chris’s relationship when the next season of Teen Mom 2 begins.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.