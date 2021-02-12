Charges dropped against Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry following domestic dispute with Chris Lopez

Charges have been dropped against Kail Lowry following a domestic dispute with Chris Lopez in September. Pic credit: MTV

In September, Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry was arrested after she allegedly hit her baby daddy Chris Lopez several times during an argument.

Kail denied that things ever became physical between the two of them but admitted to being upset after he cut their son Lux’s hair without her permission.

At the time of her arrest, Kail’s rep told US Weekly that she had filed a petition for custody of her children Lux and Creed, and a judge had ordered her and Chris to refrain from discussing all domestic matters until after her January hearing.

At that hearing, Kail pleaded not guilty to offensive touching. She was not physically present at the court hearing as her attorney filed a Waiver of Arraignment.

According to The Sun, the charges against Kail were dropped on January 25. The Department of Justice filed a notice of nolle prosequi, which meant that Kail would not be prosecuted for the offensive touching charge and the case was closed.

The Ashley reported that Chris never actually pressed charges against her for the incident.

Kail moves out of her home in Middletown, Delaware

Around the same time that the charges were dropped, Kail sold her Middletown, Delaware home to start a new chapter in her life.

Kail originally purchased the home in hopes that moving closer to Chris would allow him to be more present for their sons. Unfortunately, living closer did not change Chris’s involvement and Kail admitted during an episode of Teen Mom 2 that the move might have been a mistake.

In an Instagram post, Kail shared a heartfelt message about the good and bad times she had while living in the home but said she was ready for the next chapter.

Kail had plans to build her dream home and has continued to keep fans updated on the construction process through her Instagram stories.

Chris opens up about drama with Kail

During a recent episode of his podcast P.T.S.D. – Pressure Talks with Single Dads, Chris opened up about the ongoing drama between him and Kail.

He described how it’s been difficult for the two of them to get on the same page and said that their differing religious beliefs had caused some recent conflict between the two of them.

He said, “We’re going to have to come to some type of agreement, you know, a respect level. You might not believe in something that I do, so respect that. You feel me?”

Chris and Kail have been battling with one another on and off since their relationship began a few years ago.

Whether or not they’ll be able to get on better terms remains to be seen.

Now that the charges have been dropped against Kail, it’s possible that she and Chris will be able to co-parent more peacefully.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.