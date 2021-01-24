Kailyn Lowry pleads not guilty after arrest for allegedly punching Chris Lopez

Kailyn Lowry pleaded not guilty to allegedly punching Chris Lopez several times during an altercation last September. Pic credit: MTV

Following her arrest this past September, Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry was due in court this week to face charges for allegedly hitting her baby daddy Chris Lopez several times during an altercation.

At the time, Kail denied getting physical with Chris but was angry because he cut their son Lux’s hair without her permission.

After her arrest, Kail petitioned the court for custody of her children and was granted sole custody pending the results of her hearing.

Now, Kail has pleaded not guilty to offensive touching. She did not have to be physically present at a court hearing to do so, with her attorney filed a Waiver of Arraignment instead.

Kail and Chris’s relationship

Kail and Chris have had an on-again-off-again relationship for the past couple of years. In addition to Lux, they also share their son Creed who was born this past summer.

Throughout the course of their relationship, Kail and Chris have broken up and gotten back together several times. At one point, Kail filed a protective order against Chris, which he was arrested for reportedly violating, but months later was hooking up with him again.

Kail and Chris were in a bad place around the time Creed was due this past summer. Kail made it clear she did not want Chris present at the birth and accused him of being an absent father.

However, during her homebirth Kail ended up inviting Chris and admitted that it was nice having him there. Despite him being at Creed’s birth, they’ve continued to have issues and Kail has repeatedly blasted him for not being involved in either of his son’s lives.

Chris continues to spend time with his boys

Despite Kail’s accusations against Chris, he has continued to post photos of him and his boys on social media.

Chris Lopez posted to his Instagram live while spending time with youngest son Creed. Pic credit: @chrisxlopezz/Instagram

Following her arrest, Kail and Chris were ordered by a judge to have no direct or indirect contact with one another.

Even though the two of them have been through a lot together, it looks like Chris hasn’t closed the door to the thought that they could eventually be together again.

According to The Ashley, during Chris’s podcast PTSD-Pressure Talks with Single Dads, he “plead the fifth” when asked by his cohost if he still loved Kail.

He said that he wouldn’t get back together with Kail and then said it was “iffy”. He added, “To me, it would have to be later down the line. It’s too much…hurt…the hardest thing is leaving a relationship you didn’t want to leave…you lose trust.”

While Chris hasn’t completely shut down the idea of him and Kail potentially working things out in the distant future, they seemingly continue to be at odds with one another.

Kail is due back in court in April for a case review.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.