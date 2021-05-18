Teen Mom 2: Kailyn Lowry and Jo Rivera disagree over Isaac having a cell phone

Kailyn Lowry and her ex, Jo Rivera, disagreed over whether their son, Isaac, should have a phone. Pic credit: MTV

In the latest episode of Teen Mom 2, Kailyn Lowry and her baby daddy Jo Rivera disagree over whether their son, Isaac, should have a cell phone.

During a taping for her podcast, Baby Mamas No Drama, Kail met with her co-host, Vee Torres, and Jo, who was their special guest for the episode.

The topic of co-parenting and Kailyn and Vee’s relationship, adding Jo to the mix, came up after Vee revealed that lots of listeners were asking how the three of them make their situation work.

“It’s f***ing hard,” Kailyn said of co-parenting and developing sustaining good relationships with exes and their significant others.

After the episode was done recording, Jo asked Kailyn, “So how does this new phone thing work with Isaac, cuz we never, you know, like, discussed this beforehand.”

“It was free, it was kind of a last-minute thing,” Kailyn said quietly in response.

“Did you do, like, the parental controls and stuff? We have to, like, figure this out,” Jo said.

Vee added, “He worries about him going on PornHub and looking up t***ies.”

Jo replied, “No!” as everyone laughed and Kailyn said, “Isaac’s not even there yet, trust me!”

Kailyn didn’t seem to agree with Jo’s concerns

Jo voiced that his concerns were that Isaac would find access to inappropriate sites, but Kailyn wasn’t sold on it.

She told Jo that Isaac’s had an iPad at her house for four years, so she didn’t see the issue with him using a phone for the same things.

Jo had questions, like whether Kailyn limited Isaac’s use and if he clears his history, but Kailyn again didn’t seem to think those things were an issue with Isaac.

Jo asked Kailyn why he was more scared than she was of the idea of Isaac having a cell phone, and her answer was, “Because you know because you probably did it when you were 10,” as she pointed her finger at him.

“But if you don’t want him to have it, we can just save it for later,” Kailyn stated, though it sounded like a question. Vee pointed out that Isaac already has it, so he’ll be “super upset” if they try to take it away from him at this point.

Kailyn told Jo that he could limit Isaac’s use to only certain times of the day, like she does, and told him that she checks his phone every day.

Jo admitted to Kail that he wished they’d discussed the phone before giving it to Isaac

“I just don’t know how I feel about it yet. That’s it. But I just wish we’d talked about it,” Jo revealed to Kailyn before awkward silence ensued.

Kailyn and Jo welcomed their son, Isaac, when they were teenagers, and their romantic relationship didn’t last long.

Over the years, the two have had some rough times, but they seem to be co-parenting well now.

Kailyn will soon be living closer to Jo, Vee and Isaac once again, as she’s building her new home after selling her Middletown house.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.