Teen Mom 2 fans react to Kailyn Lowry selling her house

Kailyn Lowry has moved several times throughout her history on the long-running show, and after it was revealed on the season premiere that she sold her house in Middletown, Delaware, Teen Mom 2 fans reacted.

During the most recent episode, fans saw Kailyn get emotional after closing on the sale of her Middletown house, which held a lot of memories for the MTV star.

Kailyn Lowry recounted her memories at the Middletown house

Kailyn’s fourth son, Creed, was born in her Middletown house, one of her happiest memories. During the season premiere, Kail told her friend, “Things happened there that I didn’t anticipate. I gave birth to Creed in that house, so that was kind of amazing.”

“In some ways, it was like the death of things that needed to end in my life and the beginning of things that had to happen in my life. I’m relieved that I’m done there.”

“I’m done. I could literally cry from the relief,” Kailyn said to her friend on the phone. “I know you understand, but nobody else will understand what happened in that house. I had such good intentions there, like, I really did.”

During her time in the Middletown house, Kailyn also hinted at domestic violence between herself and her ex, Chris Lopez, who recently threatened legal action if he appears on the show this season. So selling the home was bittersweet for the mom of four.

Kailyn and Chris have a tumultuous history together. Although she initially planned on leaving Chris out of Creed’s home birth, she eventually allowed him to be present.

Teen Mom 2 spoke out about Kailyn moving out and moving on with her life

Fans of the show commented on a gif of Kailyn saying, “I’m like, so relieved” on Teen Mom’s Twitter page with their opinions on the 29-year-old entrepreneur’s decision to sell her home and move on.

Fans gave their opinions about Kail moving out and moving on. Pic credit: @TeenMom/Twitter

When someone asked what exactly Kailyn was moving on from, another fan of the show said, “From being in a domestic violence relationship and having bad memories in your old house. She said it on the show.”

Another fan didn’t think Kailyn needed to make a big deal out of publicizing the sale of her home: “Move tf on then! There’s no need for an announcement!”

Fans of the show can follow the rest of Kailyn’s journey with moving and adjusting to life with four boys as Season 11 continues.

