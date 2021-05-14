Teen Mom 2: Kail Lowry takes aim at troll who talked about Isaac’s teeth

When a troll made a rude comment about Kail’s son Isaac’s teeth in her DM’s, she addressed it on her podcast. Pic credit: MTV

Kail Lowry of Teen Mom 2 used an episode of her podcast to address a troll who made rude comments about her son Isaac’s teeth in her DMs.

The troll sent Kail a DM on Instagram and it read, “You should put the same effort into brushing Isaac’s teeth into getting your hair done.”

Kail called out the troll during a recent episode of her podcast, Coffee Convos, admitting that the message “pissed her the f**k off,” and read the message to listeners during the episode.

Kail told her listeners that Isaac’s teeth color is genetic and the same as his dad’s

The MTV celebrity explained to listeners that the color of Isaac’s teeth is not related to poor dental hygiene and said that the shade of his teeth is actually genetic. She added that Isaac’s dad, Jo Rivera, has the same shade of tooth coloring.

The mom of four also added that Isaac has been cavity-free his entire life and said, “The color for him is unfortunately genetic, but it’s unfortunate you feel the need to comment on something like that. I can’t imagine being that miserable.”

Kail revealed that he has brought it up to her recently, “That’s something that he actually struggles with. He wants to smile and show his teeth, but he actually said something to me last week about the color of his teeth.”

The podcast host explained that she told Isaac after he gets braces and they’re taken off, they’ll address whitening his teeth.

Kail had a message for her troll: “[You] f**ked up because you targeted me, but came for my kids. Maybe don’t say anything because you don’t know.”

Kail revealed some other news on her podcast this week

During the same podcast episode, Kail revealed that she and Teen Mom 2 castmate Ashley Jones will be filming the show’s reunion in person this year.

Kail has plenty more to worry about besides trolls’ rude remarks in her DM’s. The mom of four is in the process of building their new home after selling her Middletown house that held so many memories for her.

The business owner also revealed that she believes her storyline on the show “will never die out,” so it looks like she plans to filming for the show as long viewers will watch, although she recently mentioned that she has thought about walking away from the franchise.

While she’s still filming for the show, fans can catch up with everything else keeping Kail busy this season, when a new episode airs next Tuesday.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.