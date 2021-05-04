Kail Lowry answers Teen Mom 2 Q&A ahead of season premiere, says her storyline will ‘never die out’

Kail answered a fan Q&A ahead of the Teen Mom 2 premiere and said her storyline “will never die out.” Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 veteran Kail Lowry held a fan Q&A ahead of tonight’s premiere of Season 11 of the show, and she told her followers that her storyline will “never die out.”

Kail took to her Instagram stories on Tuesday morning to answer “questions about the TM2 premiere.”

One of the first questions asked of the 29-year-old Delaware native had to do with filming the show.

“Do they give y’all a little bit more previews before they air the actual show?” one fan asked.

Kailyn revealed that she doesn’t ‘have the skill’ to film herself

Kail told them, “So, we get the episode the same day as everybody else and we never get to see the trailers before, um, they air on Instagram or on MTV.”

The next question posed to Kail read, “Do you prefer filming yourself or having the film crew there?”

The mom of four answered, “I don’t have the skill to film myself all the time. I would be definitely a YouTuber if I could, and when I’m in charge of filming my own stuff, I miss so much, like, funny things, all kinds of things, so one-thousand percent prefer my crew.”

Kail held another Q&A session ahead of the premiere of Teen Mom 2. Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

One of Kail’s followers wanted to know about her kids filming and asked her, “Do you give your children the option of being on camera?”

Kail replied, “Any time I have my kids, or we’re going a pickup or something, I always ask them if they want to film and if they don’t want to film, I do not make them film. Ever.”

“What did you learn or grow from most in this season?” Asked another of Kail’s fans.

The teen mom star admitted that she surprised herself when she sold her last house

She said, “I definitely learned about, like sometimes I, like, push down feelings, suppress my feelings, hide them, whatever… um, and when I sold my Middletown house, the emotional breakdown that I had afterwards even surprised me.”

Kail said her storyline will “never die out.” Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

One fan wanted to know when this season was filmed. Kail answered, “This season was filmed over the last, I want to say like eight-ish months. Um, we just wrapped filming in March. So, count backwards, so maybe like September to March?”

Kail was to the point when she answered a fan about her ‘storyline’

When Kail was asked, “Do you feel like your storyline will be good? Is it dying out?” she was candid in her answer.

“I have three baby dads, four children and multiple business, so my ‘storyline’ (as she put up air quotes) will never die out, um, however, how I handle situations moving forward as I get older is probably equaling less drama, so take that for what it is.”

Kail revealed whether or not she’ll be dishing on her baby daddies

Her answer was, “All of them make an appearance at some point this season, but I think overall, this season is not based completely and entirely around them, so that’s very new for me. And I’m kind of excited to see what else they focus on.”

The multi-podcast host also talked about her exes filming recently, revealing that none of her three baby daddies were on board to be filmed for Season 11 of Teen Mom 2.

Kail answered one last question about her newest castmate, Ashley Jones. Kail told her followers, “So, MTV announced Ashley was the new cast member of Teen Mom 2 which is so exciting for her. Um, and I know her and I like her and I’m so excited to watch her story unfold so I hope you guys tune in.”

Fans can catch up with Kail, new cast member Ashley, and fellow veterans Leah, Briana and Jade tonight for Season 11’s debut episode.

Season 11 of Teen Mom 2 premieres tonight, May 4 at 8/7c on MTV.