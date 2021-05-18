Ashley Jones’ fiance Bar Smith was arrested on charges of discharging a firearm and she scrubbed all his pics from her social media accounts. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 newbie Ashley Jones’ fiance, Bariki “Bar” Smith, was arrested over the weekend for willful discharge of a firearm, and she has scrubbed all his pics from her social media accounts.

The 24-year-old was taken into custody on Sunday, May 16, the same day that Ashley shared that she had earned her associate’s degree from community college.

Bar’s charges appear to be listed as a felony

Instagram fan account TeenMomShadeRoom shared a police report detailing that Bar was taken into custody at 9:35 AM for “willful discharge of firearm in negligent manner.”

Bar is no longer in custody and his bond has been set at $25,000. It’s unclear when exactly Bar fired the gun, as his booking is timestamped at 9:35 AM, with the offense date timestamped at 9:38 AM, three minutes after he was booked.

The charges for willful discharge of a firearm in a negligent manner can be either a misdemeanor or a felony. In Bar’s case, it appears he was charged with a felony.

Ironically, the shirt Bar was wearing in his booking photo read, “Shoot Loots” and depicts a toucan pretending to shoot from its finger.

Bar’s mom, Shen, shed some light on the arrest in social media comments

Bar’s mom, Shen, commented on TeenMomShadeRoom’s post in response to some Teen Mom 2 fans who had some things to say about Bar’s arrest.

When one fan of the show commented, “minor setback 😂,” Bar’s mom, Shen, replied, “it was its registered and he is out smh y’all want my baby to fall so bad well sorry to disappoint u he is good everyone is”

Bar’s mom, Shen, replied to several comments in reference to her son’s arrest. Pic credit: @teenmomshaderoom_/Instagram

Another fan tagged Shen and said, “@mommashensworld enables his actions thats why he thinks it’s ok[.]”

Shen replied to the comment, saying, “I don’t enable it I help guide my son to be good do right provide now if he does got a bump u damn right I’m fine running period u can’t convince me there is anything wrong with that.

“Just because I rock hard body don’t mean I enable it. I encourage my son to handle his s**t grow up and make s**t right own it and cherish his family. So naw wrong answer boo u r teaching bits it’s cute 😂”

Bar’s mom, Shen, defends Bar in another comment about the arrest. Pic credit: @teenmomshaderoom_/Instagram

Ashley scrubbed all pics of Bar from social media

Since the news of his arrest, Bar’s fiance, Ashley, appears to have erased all pics of her baby daddy from her social media accounts. However, she still features in the posts on his page.

Bar has previous run-ins with the law

This isn’t the first time Bar has been in trouble with the law. In 2015 he was arrested for possession of meth, trespassing, and giving false information to police.

In 2018 he was arrested again, this time for an altercation with his now-fiance Ashley Jones’ parents.

Ashley and Bar recently made efforts to turn their relationship around after a tumultuous history together, and fans watched as Bar proposed to Ashley while the couple vacationed together.

Ashley is the newest cast member of Teen Mom 2, replacing Chelsea Houska, who ended her tenure with the franchise after over a decade.

More information about Bar’s arrest is likely to be revealed soon, so make sure to check back for updates.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.