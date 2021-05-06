Teen Mom 2: Ashley Jones admits to being ‘nervous’ about replacing Chelsea Houska

Ashley Jones felt “nervous” to replace Chelsea Houska Pic credit: MTV

The new season of Teen Mom 2 aired this week and fans got their first look at newcomer Ashley Jones and her family.

Ashley was previously on Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant but was invited to join the cast of Teen Mom 2 when Chelsea Houska ended her tenure with the franchise.

Ashley admitted that she was “nervous” to replace Chelsea and felt a small amount of pressure filling the role. She shared how she had watched her and the other girls for several years and couldn’t believe she would be filming the same show with them.

During an interview with InTouch, Ashley shared, “I have been watching the show since, before I was even thought of, to be on the show. So these girls, you know, I’ve been watching their struggles and it’s just so crazy to now be a part of it,”

She added, “Chelsea has bared her soul on this show for years and I would never want to replace her. You know what I’m saying? She’s irreplaceable, there’s no one that can replace that. And I’m just honored to be a part of something. Now I feel like, Chelsea’s not gone or forgotten. She’s just moved on to bigger and better things. And I feel like that’s the point.”

Ashley made it clear that she has no intention of replacing Chelsea on the show.

She said, “I like to say that I’m not a replacement. I am just an addition,”

Ashley’s Teen Mom 2 co-stars gave her a warm welcome, especially Kail Lowry who shared a welcome message on her Instagram account along with a preview of the upcoming season.

Many fans looked forward to having a fresh face on the show and looked forward to getting to her better.

What’s Chelsea Houska up to these days?

Following the new season premiere this week, fans admitted that they missed Chelsea but are happy to see her thriving in her life after the show.

She and her husband Cole DeBoer welcomed their new baby girl Walker June in January and have shared many photos to social media.

Since she departed from the show, Chelsea has been working on her fitness to get her pre-pregnancy body back. She’s also moved her family into their dream farmhouse that they built.

Chelsea seems happy and at peace with her decision to leave Teen Mom 2, despite it being a huge part of her life for many years.

Fans can keep up with Chelsea on social media and will have an opportunity to get to know Ashley better as the season progresses.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.