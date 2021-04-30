Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska shared the sweetest picture of 3-month-old Walker June

Chelsea Houska commemorating her time on Teen Mom 2. Pic credit: MTV

Former Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska just posted an adorable baby picture of the newest addition to her family, Walker June.

Ever since the 29-year-old made the decision to leave the reality TV franchise, fans have been itching for any glimpse into what her life is like today.

And lately, Chelsea’s social media has been the ultimate source for all cute family photos.

Chelsea Houska’s baby girl smiles big for the camera

The mother of four just posted yet another one of these heartwarming photos to her Instagram account.

Cole DeBoer, Walker’s father and Chelsea’s husband, craddles her in his arms and presents her to the camera as she gives a sweet grin.

It seems as though it was only yesterday when Chelsea announced the birth of her baby, even though Walker was born three whole months ago on January 25.

Walker was born a bit prematurely, so fans are happy to see that she is healthy and growing.

She joins Chelsea and Cole’s two other children, 4-year-old Watson and 2-year-old Layne, as well as Houska’s 11-year-old with ex Adam Lind. The infant has assimilated wonderfully to the blended family, and little Layne has taken a special liking to her new baby sister.

Chelsea’s life after Teen Mom 2

The busy mom has also been sharing her fitness journey after giving birth.

She wants to show others an authentic example of what happens after they get home from the hospital. In reality, the “baby bounce back” that some women boast on social media can take a lot longer for the average mother to achieve.

Chelsea started a new workout regimen in order to reach her postpartum body goal before her 30th birthday coming up. She also recently went on a low-carb diet.

But Houska warned her followers not to compare themselves to her too much either because what methods may work for her may not work for someone else.

The longtime fan favorite has been dearly missed by the Teen Mom fandom; some even threatened to stop watching the show entirely when she quit.

Chelsea’s replacement is Young and Pregnant’s Ashley Jones. Season 10B premieres next week, and audiences are excited to see if Jones can truly fill the hole that Chelsea has left.

But even if fans cannot see Houska on their television screen, they can get their daily dose of cuteness from Chelsea’s Instagram!

Teen Mom 2 returns to MTV on May 4 at 8/7c.