Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
News

Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska shared the sweetest picture of 3-month-old Walker June


Chelsea Houska commemorating her time on Teen Mom 2.
Chelsea Houska commemorating her time on Teen Mom 2. Pic credit: MTV

Former Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska just posted an adorable baby picture of the newest addition to her family, Walker June.

Ever since the 29-year-old made the decision to leave the reality TV franchise, fans have been itching for any glimpse into what her life is like today.

And lately, Chelsea’s social media has been the ultimate source for all cute family photos.

Related Gallery
View More Pics

Chelsea Houska’s baby girl smiles big for the camera

The mother of four just posted yet another one of these heartwarming photos to her Instagram account.

monsterscriticsreality

661 1,036

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

Hitting with a hashtag! 👊🏻 Teen Mom OG’s Maci Bookout and her husband Taylor McKinney have ...

View

Apr 28

85 4
Open
Hitting with a hashtag! 👊🏻 Teen Mom OG’s Maci Bookout and her husband Taylor McKinney have some new shirts available through their clothing line and the new pieces are a direct shot at Ryan and Mackenzie Edwards.⁠ ⁠ The couple started their own clothing line called Things That Matter. The line brings awareness to important topics such as Autism acceptance, PCOS awareness, and breast cancer.⁠ ⁠ But now, after the explosive reunion episode, the line dropped some new merchandise. See the three new t-shirts, each with their own hashtags, at our #linkinbio!⁠ ⁠ (📸: MTV)⁠ --------⁠ #teenmomog #teenmom #macibookout #taylormckinney #ryanedwards #larryedwards #teenmomfight #teenmomdrama #teenmomreunion #fight #hashtags #youngmom #16andpregnant #teenmomfan #teenmomlife #teenmomshaderoom #kaillowry #kailynlowry #teenmom2fan #teenmomtea #JenelleEvans #ChelseaHouska #MTV #MTVTeenMom #teenmom2 #thingsthatmatter #clothingline⁠ #mackenzieedwards #maciteenmom

Hitting with a hashtag! 👊🏻 Teen Mom OG’s Maci Bookout and her husband Taylor McKinney have some new shirts available through their clothing line and the new pieces are a direct shot at Ryan and Mackenzie Edwards.⁠

The couple started their own clothing line called Things That Matter. The line brings awareness to important topics such as Autism acceptance, PCOS awareness, and breast cancer.⁠

But now, after the explosive reunion episode, the line dropped some new merchandise. See the three new t-shirts, each with their own hashtags, at our #linkinbio!⁠

(📸: MTV)⁠
--------⁠
#teenmomog #teenmom #macibookout #taylormckinney #ryanedwards #larryedwards #teenmomfight #teenmomdrama #teenmomreunion #fight #hashtags #youngmom #16andpregnant #teenmomfan #teenmomlife #teenmomshaderoom #kaillowry #kailynlowry #teenmom2fan #teenmomtea #JenelleEvans #ChelseaHouska #MTV #MTVTeenMom #teenmom2 #thingsthatmatter #clothingline⁠ #mackenzieedwards #maciteenmom ...

85 4

Cole DeBoer, Walker’s father and Chelsea’s husband, craddles her in his arms and presents her to the camera as she gives a sweet grin.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Chelsea DeBoer (@chelseahouska)

Love Teen Mom as Much as We Do?
Join Us On Facebook!

It seems as though it was only yesterday when Chelsea announced the birth of her baby, even though Walker was born three whole months ago on January 25.

Walker was born a bit prematurely, so fans are happy to see that she is healthy and growing.

She joins Chelsea and Cole’s two other children, 4-year-old Watson and 2-year-old Layne, as well as Houska’s 11-year-old with ex Adam Lind. The infant has assimilated wonderfully to the blended family, and little Layne has taken a special liking to her new baby sister.

Chelsea’s life after Teen Mom 2

The busy mom has also been sharing her fitness journey after giving birth.

She wants to show others an authentic example of what happens after they get home from the hospital. In reality, the “baby bounce back” that some women boast on social media can take a lot longer for the average mother to achieve.

Chelsea started a new workout regimen in order to reach her postpartum body goal before her 30th birthday coming up. She also recently went on a low-carb diet.

But Houska warned her followers not to compare themselves to her too much either because what methods may work for her may not work for someone else.

The longtime fan favorite has been dearly missed by the Teen Mom fandom; some even threatened to stop watching the show entirely when she quit.

Chelsea’s replacement is Young and Pregnant’s Ashley Jones. Season 10B premieres next week, and audiences are excited to see if Jones can truly fill the hole that Chelsea has left.

But even if fans cannot see Houska on their television screen, they can get their daily dose of cuteness from Chelsea’s Instagram!

Teen Mom 2 returns to MTV on May 4 at 8/7c.

Latest posts by Stephanie Sala (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
RELATED POSTS
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x