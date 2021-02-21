Chelsea Houska’s post-baby bounceback is incredible — Teen Mom 2 star warns fans not to compare

Chelsea Houska announced her fourth pregnancy this past fall.
On January 25, she and her husband Cole DeBoer welcomed their third child together. Chelsea gave birth to a beautiful baby girl which the couple named Walker June.
Walker is the couple’s second daughter. They also share a daughter Layne who is two-years-old, and a son Watson, who is four-years-old.
Chelsea also has an eleven-year-old daughter Aubree who she shares with her ex-boyfriend Adam Lind.
monsterscriticsreality
190 210
📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio
Chelsea shared bump photos on social media throughout her pregnancy journey as fans commented how cute she looked.
While she looked adorable while pregnant, fans were even more impressed when she shared a photo of her postpartum body on her Instagram.
Chelsea Houska shows off her post-baby body
Chelsea has already started to bounce back from her latest pregnancy and showed off the progress in a photo.
Chelsea shared a picture of her three-week postpartum body on her Instagram story. A Teen Mom fan page shared the photo.
Several fans commented on the photo and loved that Chelsea showed something that so many women could relate to.
One fan admired Chelsea’s honesty and appreciated that she showed fans what postpartum really looks like.
Other fans felt that Chelsea looked amazing, especially for giving birth such a short time before the photo.
Chelsea warns fans not to compare themselves to others
In addition to showing off her postpartum body, Chelsea had some words of wisdom for her followers.
According to E! News, Chelsea posted the following advice. She said, “Also, everyone is different. Do NOT compare your postpartum journey and body to someone else’s.”
She also joked in a separate post that, “High waisted leggings are my new BFF.”
A new addition to the family isn’t the only big change that Chelsea has experienced in the last few months.
At the end of the latest season of Teen Mom 2, Chelsea announced she would be leaving the Teen Mom franchise to start a new chapter in her life after eleven years of filming with the show.
The decision was bittersweet for Chelsea, and she made an emotional post on Instagram thanking fans for their support.
Now that Teen Mom is behind her, Chelsea will have more time to focus on her various business ventures, including her latest endeavor with her new home goods line Aubree Says.
Chelsea and Cole are also completing their dream farmhouse, which they built from the ground up. They’ve continued to keep fans updated on the build through Instagram.
As Chelsea and Cole’s family has grown by one more, they continue to build a new life for themselves. She may no longer be on Teen Mom 2, but fans can stay updated on her life through her social media accounts.
Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.
- Chelsea Houska’s post-baby bounceback is incredible — Teen Mom 2 star warns fans not to compare - 20th February 2021
- Bravo spinoff Winter House to combine cast from Summer House and Southern Charm — Here’s what to expect - 20th February 2021
- Jersey Shore Family Vacation: Vinny has Angelina’s dress, Uncle Nino officiates - 20th February 2021